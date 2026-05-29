Newborn From Kutch Survives Rare Congenital Defect After Complex Surgery At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Bhuj, May 29 (IANS) A newborn girl born with a rare and life-threatening congenital defect was successfully treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after doctors performed a complex surgery to restore her breathing, Gujarat health officials said on Friday.

The infant was born through normal delivery on May 1 in Naliya town of Kutch district to the family of labourer Anmol Nod.

The baby weighed 2 kg at birth and developed severe breathing difficulties immediately after delivery. She was initially treated at local hospitals before being referred to Bhuj, where she underwent six days of intensive treatment.

As her condition did not improve, she was later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on May 8 and admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), under the supervision of Dr. Charul Mehta, Head of Unit of the Paediatric Department.

Doctors said the infant was diagnosed with bilateral choanal atresia, an extremely rare congenital condition in which both nasal passages are blocked from the back, preventing a newborn from breathing through the nose.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital and Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department Dr. Rakesh Joshi said doctors suspected the condition during examination when a Ryle's tube could not be passed through the baby's nose.

“During examination, a Ryle's tube could not be passed through the nose, which raised suspicion of a blockage. A CT Scan-PNS (Paranasal Sinuses) later confirmed bilateral choanal atresia,” Dr. Joshi said.

Following the diagnosis, the baby was immediately placed on oxygen support through an oral tube.

Doctors later decided to perform an Endoscopic Transnasal Choanoplasty surgery on May 12.“In this highly delicate surgery, the blocked nasal passage was cleared and the breathing pathway was completely opened through septatectomy,” Dr. Joshi said.

He added that Assistant Professor Dr. Mrunalini and her anaesthesia team handled the administration of anaesthesia during the surgery.

“The anaesthesia team successfully managed the delicate responsibility of administering anaesthesia to the newborn during this complex procedure,” he said.

After the operation, the baby was shifted back to the NICU for post-operative care. Doctors Charul Mehta, Komal Chaudhary and Priyanka Gajjar closely monitored the child while she remained on ventilator support for five days.

On the fifth day, the ventilator support was withdrawn and the nasal tubes inserted during treatment were gradually removed.“At present, Baby Anmol is completely healthy. She is breathing naturally through her nose without any support and is feeding properly on mother's milk,” Dr. Joshi said.

Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, said the successful treatment highlighted the capability of Gujarat's government-run civil hospitals to provide advanced treatment free of cost to economically weaker patients.

“Such highly complex and sensitive surgeries, which cost lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, have been performed completely free of cost at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital,” Pansheriya said.

He said the successful outcome reflected the advanced technology, skilled doctors and multidisciplinary teamwork available at the hospital.“The entire Civil Hospital team deserves congratulations for giving a new life to the beloved daughter of a poor family,” the minister added.

Doctors said bilateral choanal atresia is a rare congenital defect seen in approximately one out of every 5,000 to 8,000 births and is more common among female infants.

Babies suffering from the condition are unable to breathe through the nose and can take in limited air through the mouth only while crying, making the condition a medical emergency because of the risk of severe oxygen deficiency.