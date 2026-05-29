Assam's Economic Growth, Fiscal Prudence Reflect Strong Governance: CM Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted the state's steady economic progress and fiscal discipline, asserting that the state is moving towards the vision of a“Viksit Assam” through sustained growth and prudent financial management.

Sharing key economic indicators, the Chief Minister said Assam has successfully maintained a revenue surplus for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, reflecting stronger fiscal health and disciplined public finance management.

According to the data shared by the Chief Minister, Assam's contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also witnessed a notable rise over the last five years. The state's share in the national GDP increased from 1.71 per cent in 2020-21 to 1.95 per cent in 2024-25.

Describing the achievement as a sign of consistent economic expansion, CM Sarma said the state government's focus on infrastructure development, investment promotion, fiscal discipline and welfare-oriented governance has strengthened Assam's economic foundation.

“A Viksit Assam rests on the foundations of fiscal prudence and sustained economic expansion,” the Chief Minister said in a statement shared on social media.

He further stated that maintaining a revenue surplus for five straight years demonstrates that Assam has managed to generate more income than expenditure while ensuring better discipline in public finance.

The Chief Minister also termed the improving GDP contribution as evidence of Assam's growing role in the national economy. He said the state's developmental trajectory reflects the government's commitment towards building an“Atal, Avichal, Agragami Assam”.

Officials said the government has been focusing on expanding infrastructure, improving connectivity, encouraging industrial investment and strengthening financial management systems to maintain long-term economic stability.

The state government has repeatedly emphasised that fiscal prudence remains a key priority while implementing welfare schemes and development projects across sectors.

The latest figures come at a time when Assam is projecting itself as an emerging economic and investment hub in the Northeast, with the government aiming to accelerate growth across industries, agriculture, tourism and services sectors.