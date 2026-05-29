Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
The much-awaited Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-54 results were officially announced today, May 29, 2026, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Thousands of participants across the state eagerly tracked the draw, hoping to win the bumper cash prizes, including the grand first prize of Rs 1 crore.
The live draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. Soon after the announcement, lottery enthusiasts rushed online to check the winning numbers and prize details.
Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Winners
1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
RX 412785
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000
RO 623522, RP 623522, RR 623522, RS 623522, RT 623522, RU 623522, RV 623522, RW 623522, RX 623522, RY 623522, RZ 623522
2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh
RV 799446
3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh
RU 736021
4th Prize – Rs 5000
0365, 0458, 0798, 1018, 1244, 3316, 3718, 4027, 4360, 4777 6195, 6289, 7027, 7845, 8167, 8243, 8798, 9478, 9968
5th Prize – Rs 2000
5816, 6836, 7222, 7325 7875, 8478
6th Prize – Rs 1000
0151, 0195, 1327, 1467 1762, 2047, 2054, 2539 2546, 2744, 2902, 3263 4429, 4490, 5560, 6055 6363, 6511, 6880, 7071 7952, 8345, 8513, 9099 9854
The Kerala Lottery Department also announced several fifth-prize and lower-tier winning combinations as part of today's draw.
How Winners Can Claim Prize Money
Lottery winners must verify their ticket numbers carefully using the official Kerala Lottery result PDF released by authorities. Prize claimants are required to submit the original winning ticket along with valid identity proof within the deadline specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
Officials also advised participants to avoid relying on unofficial result forwards circulating on social media and instead verify results through government-approved sources only.
Kerala Lottery Continues To Draw Massive Participation
The Kerala Lottery remains one of India's most popular state-run lottery systems, attracting lakhs of participants every week with attractive cash prizes and transparent draw procedures.
With today's Suvarna Keralam SK-54 draw now completed, lottery enthusiasts have already started looking ahead to the next big Kerala Lottery announcement.
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