Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Gets Pre-Release Anti-Piracy Shield From Madras High Court Read On

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' gets major pre-release relief as Madras High Court cracks down on piracy sites like iBomma, delivering a strong legal blow and raising hopes for a safer theatrical release.

Global Star Ram Charan's much-awaited film 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is all set for a worldwide release on June 4. The film's team is in high spirits after clearing recent controversies, and the trailer and songs have already built massive hype among fans.To stop the piracy menace, the 'Peddi' team took a crucial step. The Madras High Court's vacation bench has now issued a strong anti-piracy injunction order for the film. The court made it clear that illegally leaking, copying, or broadcasting the movie online after its release is completely banned.The court issued these protective orders as a precaution, since piracy could cause huge losses for the producers. Everyone knows the damage from sites like iBomma, which just pop up with new URLs after being blocked. To counter this, the court also passed a 'dynamic injunction' order.There's been a lot of drama around iBomma lately. Its owner, Ravi, was arrested, and the site was banned. But it still reappeared online with new films. That's why the High Court has now ordered a 'dynamic injunction' to stop piracy more strictly. This order will automatically block any new piracy sites that pop up under different names.The recent leak of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jananayagan' even before its release sent shockwaves through the industry. Following that incident, many production houses are now approaching courts for legal protection beforehand. The 'Peddi' team's proactive legal move has become a hot topic of discussion.With this crucial court order, industry insiders feel the piracy threat for 'Peddi' has gone down. Trade analysts predict the film can now release without fear of leaks and rake in huge collections. All eyes are on 'Peddi' to see what box office records it will break.