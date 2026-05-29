Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specs And Features Revealed

Royal Enfield has finally launched its much-awaited Bullet 650 in India. The bike comes with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹3.65 lakh. This makes it about ₹14,000 more expensive than the top-end Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome variant. The bike first made its appearance at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Italy. After that, it had its India debut at the Motoverse Festival 2025 in Goa. In the company's lineup, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 sits right between the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Classic 650.

Engine and Power

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 gets its power from the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that we've seen in the other 650cc twins. This engine produces a maximum power of 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The bike is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Specifications

The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, which come with tubed tyres. For braking, it has 320mm front and 300mm rear disc brakes, along with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) for safety. The suspension setup includes 43mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The bike has a 14.8-litre fuel tank and weighs 243 kilograms.

Design and Colour Options

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is built on a steel tubular spine frame. It has a lot of retro design touches, like a round LED headlight with 'tiger-eye' pilot lamps, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with the Royal Enfield badge, and hand-painted pinstripes.

Engine Features

Other key design elements include raised chrome handlebars, a comfortable single-piece seat, and a rectangular rear fender. Royal Enfield is offering the bike in two colour options – Battleship Blue and Cannon Black.

Key Features

When it comes to features, the RE Bullet 650 offers a digital-analogue speedometer that shows fuel level, trip meters, gear position, and service reminders. It also comes packed with features like turn-by-turn navigation, a USB Type-C charging port, and adjustable brake and clutch levers.