Indian Ice Hockey Teams To Debut At 2027 IIHF World Championships

India will compete at the IIHF World Championships 2027 across its Men, Women and U20 Boys teams, with all three national teams placed in Division IV of the World Championship pathway. The development marks one of the biggest milestones in the country's ice hockey journey.

The IIHF World Championships are not just another international tournament. Within the IIHF competition system, they form the principal global championship structure of the sport, where nations compete through divisions to build their standing in world ice hockey, according to a press release. For India to enter this structure across three national teams at the same time makes the 2027 edition a landmark moment for Indian ice hockey.

India has been a full member of the International Ice Hockey Federation since 1989. While Indian teams have participated in international and regional tournaments in the past, the World Championships represent a larger stage in terms of scale, structure and long-term impact. The 2027 participation gives Indian ice hockey a clearer place within the sport's official global ladder.

Building on Domestic Growth

The development comes at a time when ice hockey in India has been building stronger momentum through national competitions, state participation, player development initiatives, coaching support and increased visibility for winter sports. The 2025 National Ice Hockey Championship at Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun, India's only Olympic-size indoor ice rink, brought together teams across men's, women's and youth categories, reflecting the expanding domestic base of the sport.

Women's Programme Shines

The women's programme has also emerged as an important part of this growth story. India's bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, delivered one of the sport's strongest recent international results and reflected the growing quality and confidence of Indian women players.

Youth Development Focus

The inclusion of the U20 team in the 2027 World Championship pathway adds another important layer, giving young players a defined route into the national programme.

Leadership Reacts to Historic Achievement

The Ice Hockey Association of India has worked to strengthen the sport's national structure through competitions, team preparation, player development, coaching programmes and coordination with state units. In recent years, Harjinder Singh, Secretary General of the Ice Hockey Association of India, has played a central role in driving this development agenda, with a focus on building a more organised roadmap for Indian ice hockey and connecting grassroots participation with national team opportunities.

"This is a historic moment for Indian ice hockey and a proud step for winter sports in India," said Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, President, Ice Hockey Association of India. "For our men's, women's and U20 Boys teams to be part of the IIHF World Championships pathway is a major achievement for the sport and for the players who will carry the Indian flag on this platform."

"This milestone belongs to every player, coach, official, family and supporter who has contributed to the sport's journey," said Harjinder Singh, Secretary General, Ice Hockey Association of India. "The World Championships will give our teams a major platform and help us build a stronger future for ice hockey in India. Our focus now is on preparation, player development and ensuring that India makes the most of this opportunity."

Preparations for the World Stage

The men's, women's, and U20 teams will undergo national camps, player assessments, coaching programmes and competition exposure as part of the preparation plan leading up to the 2027 championships. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)