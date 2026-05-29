Omotesando HELENE Clinic Joins Indonesia Regenerative Medicine Joint Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Medical Corporation HELENE Omotesando Helene Clinic ("Omotesando Helene Clinic"), located in Minato-ku, Tokyo, will participate in a proposed regenerative medicine joint project in Indonesia as the Tokyo clinical base of HELENE BIO Group, which operates in the fields of regenerative medicine, advanced cell therapy, and ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products).

In connection with this initiative, HELENE BIO Group (headquartered in Singapore) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with PT Star Health Indonesia, operator of StarCare International Clinic ("SCIC") in Banten, Indonesia. The MOU, executed on April 27, 2026, concerns the evaluation of a proposed joint project to establish a stem cell treatment clinic and cell processing facility within SCIC's facility in the BSD City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Banten, Indonesia.

The proposed project will evaluate the potential for autologous and allogeneic MSC (mesenchymal stem cell) treatment services, subject to all applicable Indonesian laws, licenses, approvals, quality standards, patient consent frameworks, and data protection requirements. No clinical services or cell processing activities will commence until all required licenses, approvals, and operational readiness requirements have been satisfied.



Background of the MOU

Omotesando Helene Clinic has built expertise in regenerative medicine, cell culture and processing, quality control, and clinical operations in Japan.

HELENE BIO Group is a global network integrating clinical infrastructure, cell processing, quality control, data utilization, cell banking, and international medical collaboration across jurisdictions.

Demand for advanced medical services and international-standard healthcare infrastructure has continued to grow across Asia, including Indonesia. Against this backdrop, Omotesando Helene Clinic aims to connect its regenerative medicine and cell processing expertise with Indonesia's local medical infrastructure, with the goal of building a platform that prioritizes safety, quality, and ethics.



Overview of the Proposed Project

Under the MOU, HELENE BIO Group and SCIC will discuss the following at SCIC's BSD City SEZ facility:

- Establishment of a clinical facility for stem cell treatment and related medical services

- Development of a laboratory environment for cell processing and related activities

- Evaluation of autologous and allogeneic MSC treatment potential

- Mapping of regulatory pathways, including licenses, quality management systems, and data protection

- Discussion of business structure, operating framework, and revenue allocation toward definitive agreements

Omotesando Helene Clinic will contribute technical expertise, protocols, and quality management experience.

SCIC will take responsibility for local clinical operations, regulatory coordination, and local staffing and professional networks in Indonesia.



Comment from Omotesando Helene Clinic

"Indonesia is an important market with significant growth potential in healthcare and wellness. Through this collaboration with StarCare International Clinic, we aim to connect our regenerative medicine expertise developed in Japan with local infrastructure in Indonesia, and work toward regenerative medical services that prioritize safety, quality, and ethics.

As the Tokyo clinical base of HELENE BIO Group, we will continue to contribute to the international development of regenerative medicine while respecting the laws and medical systems of each country."



Future Outlook

The parties will continue discussions on regulatory pathways, facility requirements, laboratory design, business structure, and other key matters toward definitive agreements.

Omotesando Helene Clinic will leverage its regenerative medicine expertise and HELENE BIO Group's international network to provide high-quality medical options to patients worldwide.



About Omotesando Helene Clinic

Omotesando Helene Clinic is a regenerative medicine clinic in Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo, specializing in autologous MSC therapies. The clinic operates an integrated system covering cell culture and processing, quality control, and clinical operations, delivering personalized care to each patient.

As the Tokyo clinical base of HELENE BIO Group, it collaborates with medical institutions and researchers in Japan and overseas to advance regenerative medicine and international medical access.

The clinic operates as an independent Japanese medical corporation under the Medical Care Act of Japan. References to "HELENE BIO Group" denote a brand, business collaboration, and clinical-research network - and do not indicate ownership or control of any Japanese medical corporation by a for-profit company.



About HELENE BIO Group

HELENE BIO Group is a global network in regenerative medicine, advanced cell therapy, and ATMPs, integrating clinical infrastructure, cell processing, quality control, data utilization, cell banking, and international medical collaboration.

The Group works to translate clinical insights into standardized cell therapies and ATMPs while improving access to advanced medical care worldwide.



About PT Star Health Indonesia

PT Star Health Indonesia is an Indonesia-based company focused on medical facility operations and healthcare infrastructure development. Through StarCare International Clinic in the BSD City SEZ, Banten, the company aims to expand its presence in advanced medical care and regenerative medicine.