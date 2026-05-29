Sharmila Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Buzz About Rajya Sabha Nomination

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati/New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Congress's Andhra Pradesh state President Y. S. Sharmila on Friday met senior party leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the national capital amid reports that the high command is considering her name for nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

When media persons asked Sharmila about her name being circulated for nomination to the Rajya Sabha, she merely remarked that Rahul Gandhi knows better.

When Sharmila came out after the meeting, media persons asked her about the discussion that took place. She evaded a reply when asked if her reported nomination to the Rajya Sabha was discussed.

"This discussion was about regular Andhra Pradesh political affairs," she said. When journalists continued their questions about her name being circulated for the nomination to the upper house of Parliament, she said: "I am very sure Rahul Gandhi ji knows the best."

Later, Sharmila said in a post on X that they discussed issues relating to the strengthening the party in the state.

Sharmila said that she met Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 10 Janpath. "We discussed various issues regarding the strengthening of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh and received several suggestions from Mr. Rahul Gandhi," she said.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal was also reported to be present during the meeting.

The central leadership of the Congress party is reportedly considering the proposal to nominate Sharmila for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, where the party is in power.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are scheduled on June 18.

Sharmila's likely nomination to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as part of the strategy by the Congress high command to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh, where the party has had no MP or state legislator for more than a decade.

Sharmila, sister of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Pary president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was appointed state Congress President in January 2024 after she merged her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress.

She led the party in the simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha held in May 2024. However, for a third consecutive time, the Congress party drew a blank in both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

The Congress party was virtually wiped out in 2014 as the party failed to win a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat due to public anger over the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh. The party lost several senior leaders who joined either the YSRCP or the TDP.

The party failed to open its account in 2019 as well. There were hopes that Sharmila's appointment as state party chief would change the party's fortunes in 2024. However, it once again failed to open its account.