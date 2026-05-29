Bihar Govt School Teacher Survives Shooting After Helmet Deflects Bullet

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 29 (IANS) A shocking incident has emerged from Jamui, where armed criminals allegedly attempted to murder a government school teacher by shooting him after forcing his motorcycle to stop on the road. In a dramatic turn of events, the teacher narrowly escaped death after the first bullet fired at his head was stopped by his helmet.

The incident occurred in Matiya village under the jurisdiction of the Lakshmipur police station area. The injured teacher has been identified as Gautam Kumar Das, a resident of Matiya village and the son of former village Mukhiya Mahesh Ravidas. His mother, Mohini Devi, currently serves as the village Mukhiya.

According to an official, Das works as a teacher at a government school in Kajra Panchayat of Lakhisarai district.

On Friday morning, he had left home on his motorcycle and was heading towards Malaypur railway station to catch a train to reach his school.

While passing near Bishanpur, three masked assailants riding a motorcycle allegedly began following him.

The attackers overtook his bike and forced him to stop. As soon as the motorcycle halted, one of the criminals placed a gun against his head and fired.

Recounting the terrifying ordeal, Das said,“The criminals were following me. They overtook me and forced my bike to stop. As soon as the bike stopped, they fired at my head. Since I was wearing a helmet, the bullet struck the helmet, and it fell off. The second bullet hit my shoulder. Somehow, I gathered courage, picked up the helmet, wore it again, and ran towards the village to save my life.”

The second bullet struck him near his right shoulder, leaving him seriously injured. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene.

Police personnel from the Barhat police station, who were on patrol nearby, quickly reached the location.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar rushed the injured teacher to a hospital.

Following initial treatment at a private clinic in Jamui, doctors referred him to Patna for advanced medical care.

The incident has created panic and concern in the region, particularly because the victim belongs to a politically influential family.

According to the teacher's mother, the family had received threats from an individual a few days before the attack.

Police are now investigating whether the shooting was linked to political rivalry, personal enmity, or another motive.

Commenting on the case, Satish Suman, the SDPO of Jamui, stated that information was received regarding a shooting incident near Bishanpur High School involving three bike-borne criminals on Friday.

He said,“Under the supervision of the SDPO, teams from the Barhat and Laxmipur police stations thoroughly investigated the crime scene and surrounding areas. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined by the technical team. An FSL team has also arrived at the site and is collecting evidence. The investigation is progressing actively.”

Police have launched raids to identify and arrest the accused. The motive behind the attack is expected to become clearer as the investigation advances.