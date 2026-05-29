Heavy Rain Alert Across Kerala Till June 2 As Monsoon Set To Advance Further

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) Kerala is set to witness widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds till June 2 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast favourable conditions for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over large parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep region, the southwest Bay of Bengal, the central-east Bay of Bengal, the central-west Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal over the coming days.

The weather department said multiple cyclonic circulations are currently influencing weather systems over the region.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, while another remains over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast.

A third cyclonic circulation has formed over the central-east and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 29, May 31 and June 1 and 2.

The IMD has also predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph across Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep from May 29 to June 2.

Weather officials have cautioned that strong winds and lightning activity may lead to localised disruptions, especially in coastal and high-range areas.

Fishermen have also been advised to remain alert as sea conditions are expected to turn rough in parts of the Arabian Sea during the active monsoon phase.

The fresh forecast comes as several parts of Kerala continue to experience intermittent heavy showers and overcast conditions, signalling the strengthening of monsoon activity across the state.

With multiple atmospheric systems becoming active simultaneously, meteorologists expect rainfall intensity to increase further over the weekend and early next week.