Jairam Ramesh Hails Siddaramaiah As Influential Leader In Karnataka

Jairam Ramesh Hails Siddaramaiah's Legacy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday hailed outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as one of the most influential leaders in the state's political history, praising his administrative acumen, commitment to social justice and dignified handling of the leadership transition in his four decades of political life. In a post on X, Ramesh said Siddaramaiah's four-decade-long political career and presenting 17 state Budgets reflected his stature and contribution to Karnataka's governance.

The Congress General Secretary further praised Siddaramaiah for championing social justice, secularism and scientific temper throughout his political career. Siddharamaiah is also the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state, with a career spanning just over 8 years in two separate stints from 2013-2018, and 2023-2026.

"Siddaramaiah has been a hugely dominant figure in Karnataka's politics for over four decades, which is a stupendous achievement in itself. He has presented 17 Budgets in the state, just one less than the record set by Vajubhai Vala in Gujarat and one more than the feat accomplished by Dr. Asim Dasgupta in West Bengal. Each of his 17 Budgets was noteworthy and impactful. Apart from the making of Budgets and his mastery over administration, Siddaramaiah has been a fierce champion of social justice and empowerment, an uncompromising upholder of secular values and traditions, and a forceful voice for rationality and scientific temper," said Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh also described Siddaramaiah as a "true mass leader" whose political style and sharp speeches left a lasting impact on Karnataka politics. Praising Siddaramaiah's conduct during the transition of power in the state, Ramesh said it had further enhanced his stature.

"He has been a true mass leader in the full and best sense of the term. Eloquent in speech, his stinging wit directed at his political opponents was always effective. His manifold contributions to the development of Karnataka will endure. The dignity with which he has been participating in the transition of power in the state has enhanced his stature immeasurably. He will be fondly remembered as he begins a new innings in his public life," said Ramesh.

Leadership Transition in Karnataka

Amid the ongoing leadership transition in Karnataka, nameplates of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister were seen being stored away in a cupboard by staff members at the Vidhana Soudha. Earlier, Siddaramaiah held discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, regarding the Karnataka cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha elections and other organisational matters.

DK Shivakumar Likely Next CM

Amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister, Congress MLA Ashok Pattan said DK Shivakumar is likely to be elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during the meeting scheduled for Saturday. He further stated that the new Karnataka cabinet is expected to include several fresh faces.

"We will elect DK Shivakumar tomorrow in the CLP meeting and he will form the government in the government we are expecting our when we went to delhi 40 members within 40 members we expect 20 new comers will be there in the cabinet now there is no competitor for DK Shivakumar there is only one name in our party he is DK Shivakumar he will become CM tomorrow," said Ashok Pattan.

'A Smooth Transition': Veerappa Moily

Earlier, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily described the development as a "smooth transition" and said the change in leadership had been planned when Siddaramaiah assumed office for a second term.

Speaking to ANI, Moily said Siddaramaiah had served both the party and the state effectively and expressed confidence that the Congress government would remain stable under the new leadership. "It is a transition... Siddaramaiah served well as a Chief Minister and for 8 years, he served as our official leader... The change of guard after 2.5 years was decided when he took over as a CM for the second time, but he was allowed to continue for a couple of months more. He knew that the change was coming and there would be a change," he said.

He further stated that the leadership transition would strengthen the Congress government for the remainder of its term and ensure continuity in governance. "He served well in the party and the state government... The transition in the government is smooth, which means it will be a strong government for the next 2 years and Congress's legacy will continue..I don't think the change will have a sudden impact, he will continue with the legacy of the Congress," said Moily.

Party Leadership Discussions Continue

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi dismissed speculation over him being named the next Karnataka Congress chief, saying any decision would be taken only after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar return from Delhi following discussions with the party high command.

Addressing reporters after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, Jarkiholi said the party leadership would take a final call after consultations with senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Jarkiholi said, "I have already said that Siddaramaiah ji and DK Shivakumar ji are going to Delhi. They will hold discussions with party and whatever decision is taken there, we will accept it. I don't know yet, but the Chief Minister is returning now. Once he returns, we will discuss what transpired during the talks in Delhi with Sonia ji and Rahul ji, and then a decision will be taken."

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)