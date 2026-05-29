Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Premier Shows To Begin Early? Ticket Price Details Leak

The anticipation for Ram Charan's long-awaited pan-India flick Peddi has reached fever pitch ahead of its theatrical release on June 4. With advance bookings set to begin soon, information about the film's premiere shows, schedules, and ticket pricing have begun to circulate on social media.

While the creators have yet to make an official announcement, the alleged details have sparked tremendous interest among fans seeking a first-day-first-show experience.

The grand release is scheduled on June 4.

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan as the lead, with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. The sports-action drama is one of the year's most anticipated Telugu films, set to hit theatres globally on June 4, 2026.

The film has already gained significant traction in international markets, with advance sales apparently smashing records in North America weeks before its debut.

Reported Premier Show Times

According to internet sources, special premiere concerts are planned for a day before the official release in certain areas. According to industry sources, distributors are planning large fan events and premiere screenings to capitalise on the film's enormous hype.

Although the final timetable may differ by location and theatre chain, fans are anxious for confirmation from the producers on specific schedules and venue details.

Ticket Prices Generate Buzz

One of the most hotly debated topics is the stated ticket prices for the premiere events. Premiere show tickets may cost roughly ₹600, while ticket pricing for multiplexes and single-screen theatres may vary according on local restrictions and approvals.

The rumoured cost has caused controversy among fans, with many eager to pay a premium to see Ram Charan's film before its official release.

Why Peddi Is Among 2026's Most Anticipated Films

Peddi marks Ram Charan's comeback to the big screen following Game Changer, and it contains music by A.R. Rahman. The picture was shot on a big scale and was recently censored with a UA 16+ classification. According to reports, the film has a length of more than three hours, signifying an extended cinematic experience.

With record-breaking pre-release buzz, strong advance sales overseas, and growing anticipation for premiere shows, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.

Fans are now waiting for official confirmation regarding premiere show timings and ticket prices as the countdown to release enters its final phase.