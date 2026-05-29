Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In 9 Districts Due To Arabian Sea Cyclonic Activity

Heads up, Kerala! A yellow alert is in place for nine districts today. The districts on alert are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

While there's no alert for tomorrow, the rain isn't going away just yet. On May 31st, a yellow alert will be back for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Malappuram.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 9 Districts Today

So, what's causing all this rain? The weather department says a cyclonic circulation is currently active over the southeast Arabian Sea and nearby areas. On top of that, there's another one over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast, and a third over the central-east and southeast Bay of Bengal.

These systems are creating the perfect conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance. In the next 2-3 days, the monsoon is expected to move further into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, and large parts of the Bay of Bengal, including the southwest, central-east, central-west, and the remaining parts of the southeast and some parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The Central Weather Department has forecast isolated heavy spells for Kerala and Mahe on May 29, May 31, June 1, and June 2. From May 29 to June 2, you can expect widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds across Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep.