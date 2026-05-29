Muslim Faithful Leave Mecca After Hajj

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mecca, Saudi Arabia: Thousands of Muslims began to leave the holy city of Mecca on Friday after having completed the hajj pilgrimage.

This year more than 1.7 million people from 165 countries took part in one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

"I can't believe I completed the hajj," said Ahmed Mamdouh, a 37-year-old Egyptian who performed the pilgrimage for the first time.

Fighting back tears, he added: "I am very happy that I completed the rituals safely. Hajj is truly exhausting, especially in such hot weather."

Algerian pilgrim Al-Zaoui, 74, wrapped his arm around his wife and said, "It was our dream to perform the Hajj together. Now that dream has come true after 50 years of marriage."

On Friday, the faithful will complete the third day of a stoning ritual in the valley of Mina, southeast of Mecca, during which they throw pebbles at concrete pillars symbolising the devil.

The pilgrims then board buses to the Grand Mosque in Mecca to perform the farewell "tawaf" -- walking seven times around the Kaaba, the giant black cube at the Grand Mosque that is the focal point of Islam.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.