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Lenzing AG Appoints Georg Kasperkovitz As Chief Executive Officer
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Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
Lenzing AG appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as Chief Executive Officer
29.05.2026 / 10:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Lenzing AG appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as Chief Executive Officer
Supervisory Board emphasizes continuity and performance Patrick Lackenbucher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, commented:“Over the past months, the Supervisory Board has intensively addressed the appointment of the CEO position and evaluated both internal and external candidates. It became clear that the current Management Board works very effectively together and that Georg Kasperkovitz manages his areas of responsibility extremely successfully. He has achieved measurable progress in operational performance and profitability. His appointment as CEO is therefore a logical step that ensures stability and execution strength, particularly in challenging market environments. The Management Board will continue to consistently focus on structural profitability and strengthening competitiveness, with the aim of further expanding Lenzing's position as a leading integrated premium supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers.” Focus on transformation, profitability, and growth Georg Kasperkovitz said:“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and for appointing me as CEO, and I am very much looking forward to actively shaping Lenzing's future. A clearly prioritized strategy focused on premium products, the consistent execution of our performance program, and a strong leadership team are key drivers of Lenzing's continued transformation. We will drive sustainable growth in high-margin market segments, such as nonwovens applications in hygiene and filtration, while further advancing next-generation technologies such as Tree-to-Textile. At the same time, we will consistently implement measures to further strengthen our cost position and global competitiveness. Our goal is to unlock the company's full value-creation potential.”
Management Board structure remains unchanged The composition of the Management Board remains unchanged and continues to consist of Georg Kasperkovitz (CEO), Mathias Breuer (CFO), and Christian Skilich (CPO/CTO). The extended Executive Committee, consisting of six members, also remains unchanged.
About Georg Kasperkovitz Georg Kasperkovitz holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering (Vienna University of Technology) and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has more than 15 years of international management experience across Europe, North America, Asia, and China-Lenzing's key production regions and markets. Prior to joining Lenzing, he served as Business Unit CEO at the international packaging and paper company Mondi plc (2016–2019) and as CEO of Rail Cargo Austria AG (2012–2016). He previously worked as a partner at the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Photo download:
29.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2335894
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2335894 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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