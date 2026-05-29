Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Statement

Lenzing AG appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as Chief Executive Officer

29.05.2026 / 10:54 CET/CEST

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Lenzing AG appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as Chief Executive Officer



Georg Kasperkovitz appointed CEO of Lenzing AG effective June 1, 2026

Chief Operations Officer and Member of the Management Board since 2025 Mandate runs until May 31, 2029 Lenzing, May 29, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG has appointed Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operations Officer, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lenzing AG with effect from June 1, 2026. Kasperkovitz will assume this role in addition to his current function as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Kasperkovitz has been a member of the Management Board of Lenzing AG as Chief Operations Officer since June 2025. In this role, he has most recently led the Fiber Division (sales, production, and supply chain) as well as the further development and execution of the performance program. He has achieved significant progress in operational excellence and the profitability of the fiber production sites. As CEO, in addition to overseeing the company-wide fiber production sites, he will also assume global responsibility for fiber sales, supply chain, and human resources. Kasperkovitz's mandate as CEO runs for three years until May 31, 2029.

Supervisory Board emphasizes continuity and performance Patrick Lackenbucher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, commented:“Over the past months, the Supervisory Board has intensively addressed the appointment of the CEO position and evaluated both internal and external candidates. It became clear that the current Management Board works very effectively together and that Georg Kasperkovitz manages his areas of responsibility extremely successfully. He has achieved measurable progress in operational performance and profitability. His appointment as CEO is therefore a logical step that ensures stability and execution strength, particularly in challenging market environments. The Management Board will continue to consistently focus on structural profitability and strengthening competitiveness, with the aim of further expanding Lenzing's position as a leading integrated premium supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers.” Focus on transformation, profitability, and growth Georg Kasperkovitz said:“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and for appointing me as CEO, and I am very much looking forward to actively shaping Lenzing's future. A clearly prioritized strategy focused on premium products, the consistent execution of our performance program, and a strong leadership team are key drivers of Lenzing's continued transformation. We will drive sustainable growth in high-margin market segments, such as nonwovens applications in hygiene and filtration, while further advancing next-generation technologies such as Tree-to-Textile. At the same time, we will consistently implement measures to further strengthen our cost position and global competitiveness. Our goal is to unlock the company's full value-creation potential.”

Management Board structure remains unchanged The composition of the Management Board remains unchanged and continues to consist of Georg Kasperkovitz (CEO), Mathias Breuer (CFO), and Christian Skilich (CPO/CTO). The extended Executive Committee, consisting of six members, also remains unchanged.

About Georg Kasperkovitz Georg Kasperkovitz holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering (Vienna University of Technology) and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has more than 15 years of international management experience across Europe, North America, Asia, and China-Lenzing's key production regions and markets. Prior to joining Lenzing, he served as Business Unit CEO at the international packaging and paper company Mondi plc (2016–2019) and as CEO of Rail Cargo Austria AG (2012–2016). He previously worked as a partner at the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Photo download: Your contact for

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.



The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025

Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG. 29.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

