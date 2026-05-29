Codex Weekly Active Users In India Surge 27X So Far In 2026: Openai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) US-based artificial intelligence firm OpenAI on Friday said adoption of its AI coding and productivity tool Codex is accelerating rapidly in India, with weekly active users growing 27-fold since the beginning of 2026 so far as developers, founders and professionals increasingly adopt AI tools to build and execute tasks faster.

Sharing new data on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week, the company said India continues to remain among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and among the top 10 markets worldwide for engagement on the platform.

According to the AI giant, daily interactions with Codex in India had increased by more than 20 times by late April compared to levels seen at the start of the year.

In addition, usage patterns indicate that Codex is increasingly being used beyond traditional software development workflows, with more than one-fourth of requests now related to non-coding activities.

Users are increasingly utilising the platform to synthesise information, draft documents, automate research-related tasks and organise workflows and communications.

The latest data builds on earlier findings shared by OpenAI, which had indicated that coding-related usage of Codex in India was around three times higher than the global average, while coding-related questions from Indian users were nearly three times the global median.

"What's exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We are seeing founders, operators, researchers, students and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster," said Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups - APAC, OpenAI.

He added that while Codex initially emerged as a coding-focused product, people are increasingly using it to move from intent to execution across multiple aspects of work.

The company noted that growing adoption is being supported by India's expanding builder ecosystem and rising enterprise demand.