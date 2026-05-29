Brazil April Jobs Slowdown: Caged Posts Weakest Month Of 2026 The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The headline: Brazil opened 85,888 formal jobs in April 2026, the weakest month of the year and second-worst April since the Novo Caged series began in 2020.

- The miss: The result came in far below the Broadcast survey median of 211,100 and the Reuters consensus of 230,000, with March having delivered 227,974 net jobs.

- Year-to-date: January-April formal hiring totalled 699,762 posts, down 23.4 percent from the same period in 2025 and the weakest first quadrimester since the 2020 pandemic year.

- The breakdown: Services led with 69,601 new posts, construction added 23,525 and industry 9,256, while commerce shed 8,114 and agriculture cut staff at the end of the soy harvest.

- Latin American impact: A cooling Brazilian labor market signals the high-rates regime is biting demand across the region's largest economy.

The Brazil April jobs slowdown delivered the weakest monthly print of 2026. The Caged data released by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday showed only 85,888 formal jobs created, less than half what economists expected and the second-worst April since the methodology began in 2020.

What the Brazil April jobs slowdown shows in the data

The Novo Cadastro Geral de Empregados e Desempregados, known as Caged, recorded 2,268,655 hires against 2,182,767 dismissals in April. The 85,888 net figure is 62.3 percent lower than the 227,974 posts created in March, after methodological adjustments. It is also 63.9 percent below the 238,216 jobs created in April 2025.

Economists had expected much better. The Broadcast Projeções survey median pointed to 211,100 new posts, with a floor projection of 130,000.

The Reuters consensus was 230,000. The actual print missed both by wide margins.

In the year through April, Brazil generated 699,762 formal jobs, a 23.4 percent drop from the 913,827 posts created in the same period of 2025. It is the weakest first quadrimester since 2020, when the pandemic forced the economy into net job destruction of nearly one million posts.

Sectors behind the Brazil April jobs slowdown

Three of the five major sector groupings posted positive net hiring. Services led with 69,601 new posts, followed by construction with 23,525 and industry with 9,256 jobs. Commerce cut 8,114 jobs, traditionally weak in April after the year-end shopping peak.

Agriculture also shed posts in April, driven by the end of the soybean harvest and the seasonal demobilization of apple and orange picking. In the year to date, four of five sectors remain positive. Services lead at 451,996 posts, ahead of construction at 143,547, industry at 124,085 and agriculture at 6,760.

By state, 24 of 27 federation units registered positive net hiring. São Paulo led with 20,202 new posts, followed by Rio de Janeiro at 11,741 and Minas Gerais at 8,991. Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio Grande do Norte all shed formal jobs.

The high-rates context and the Selic transmission

The Caged release dropped into a labor market under pressure from high borrowing costs. The Selic policy rate stands at 14.75 percent after the central bank cut 25 basis points from 15 percent earlier this year. Tight monetary policy raises the cost of credit and tends to slow hiring with a lag of several quarters.

The total stock of formal carteira-assinada workers ended April at 47,810,425, up 0.18 percent from March and 2.26 percent year-on-year. Average wages were R$2,386.56, up 0.7 percent month-on-month and 1.8 percent in the year. The wage figure is roughly US$472 at recent exchange rates.

Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said the government still expects Brazil to close 2026 with at least one million new formal jobs created. The 12-month rolling total stood at 1,059,860 posts in April. The trajectory implies the second half of 2026 must accelerate meaningfully to meet the government target.

How the Brazil April jobs slowdown fits the regional picture

Brazil is the largest Latin American labor market and its hiring trajectory matters for regional consumer demand, remittance corridors and supply-chain employment. A slowdown here ripples through nearby economies including Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay. It also softens demand for imports from the region.

The slowdown sits alongside other recent macro signals. The IBGE statistics agency reported unemployment at 5.8 percent in the quarter through April, with real income at a record.

Household debt is at a record 49.9 percent of annual income. Fiscal data showed an April primary surplus of R$25.2 billion.

For international investors watching Brazilian assets, the Caged number adds to the case for a slowing-but-resilient narrative. The labor market is cooling without collapsing, real wages are still rising, and the central bank retains room to ease if the slowdown deepens. None of that is automatic, and Selic decisions depend on inflation more than employment.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Caged?

Caged is the Cadastro Geral de Empregados e Desempregados, a monthly registry of formal hiring and dismissals run by the Brazilian Ministry of Labor. The Novo Caged methodology began in 2020 and is not directly comparable with earlier series.

How is Caged different from IBGE unemployment data?

Caged tracks formal employment with signed work contracts via the Ministry of Labor. The IBGE PNAD Continua survey is a household-based labor-force measure including informal workers. The two series are complementary and capture different dimensions of the labor market.

Why was April so weak?

High interest rates, the end of the soybean harvest, weak commerce demand after the year-end peak, and broader economic deceleration are the main drivers cited by the Ministry of Labor and most analysts. April is also historically weaker than other months.

What is the government's full-year jobs target?

Labor Minister Luiz Marinho stated the government expects at least one million new formal posts in 2026. Achieving that requires a meaningful acceleration in the second half of the year, given the current year-to-date pace.

What does this mean for the Selic policy rate?

A weaker labor market gives the central bank more room to consider future rate cuts, but inflation remains above target. The next Copom monetary policy meeting will weigh employment data alongside inflation, exchange-rate and external conditions.

Connected Coverage

For complementary labor-market data, see our coverage of Brazil's unemployment rate and record real income. For the fiscal backdrop, read Brazil's April primary surplus. For the consumer side, see Brazilian household debt at a record.

The Rio Times - Latin American financial news - riotimesonline

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