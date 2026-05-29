Final Sponsorship Opportunities For Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 29 May 2026 – BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine calls on sustainability leaders to secure the final sponsorship opportunities for Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week, taking place on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode, London.

With the sponsorship deadline set for 5 June, organisations have just one week remaining to align their brand with one of the year's most significant climate action gatherings. The one-day summit brings together over 250 invite-only C-suite and VP-level sustainability executives from global organisations including Barclays, McDonald's, Unilever, Tesco, Shell, Schneider Electric, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Making its official debut as part of London Climate Action Week, the summit marks a significant milestone for BizClik's Sustainability LIVE series, which has established a strong presence at New York Climate Week over the past two years. The event features twenty-five expert speakers, including Chief Sustainability Officers from Jaguar Land Rover, PepsiCo, RELX, Atlassian, and Philip Morris International, alongside executive workshops covering corporate carbon management, sustainable finance, and climate action strategy.

Confirmed sponsors including PMI, Climate Impact Partners, veritree, SLR Consulting, CEEZER, and BIP benefit from direct access to senior decision-makers driving ESG initiatives, net-zero strategies, and climate disclosure programmes across major enterprises.

Business Stream at Sustainability LIVE 2025

Strategic platform for climate leadership

Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week offers sponsors a focused platform to engage with sustainability executives at the forefront of climate action strategy. The summit's programme addresses the most pressing challenges facing organisations today, from navigating evolving disclosure requirements to embedding climate action across operations and supply chains. With sessions including The Global Climate Forum, Global Decarbonisation Strategies, and The Future of AI in Sustainability, sponsors connect with leaders actively seeking solutions to accelerate their net-zero roadmaps.

The event's intimate format ensures meaningful engagement between sponsors and senior executives from organisations including Novartis, American Express, BT Group, PwC, Deloitte, AXA, and Tesco.

Addressing industry priorities

As regulatory pressure intensifies and stakeholder expectations evolve, the summit provides a timely forum for exploring practical approaches to climate action. Panel discussions examine sustainable supply chains, water positivity, nature-based solutions, and the business case for climate investment. Keynote addresses from Jaguar Land Rover, PepsiCo, and Signify offer strategic perspectives on embedding sustainability across global operations, whilst workshops deliver actionable guidance on carbon management reporting and sustainable finance.

The programme reflects the urgent need for collaboration and knowledge-sharing as organisations navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Final week to secure sponsorship

With the 5 June deadline approaching, organisations interested in sponsoring Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week are encouraged to act quickly. Sponsorship packages offer visibility across the summit's conference and expo, access to executive networking sessions, and alignment with a programme designed for senior sustainability leaders driving meaningful climate action.

Contact us today about sponsorship opportunities.

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Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, ...

About BizClik

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.For more information, visit: