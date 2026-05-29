OT Group Ltd Announces Strategic Focus On Digital Infrastructure Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OT Group Ltd today announced its strategic focus on investment opportunities within the digital infrastructure sector, including data centres, cloud computing infrastructure, high-performance computing facilities, and related technology assets.

The company stated that it is actively assessing developments across global digital infrastructure markets, including areas associated with data storage, computational capacity, cloud ecosystems, and network infrastructure supporting enterprise and technology-driven applications.

OT Group Ltd noted that broader industry trends, including increased adoption of cloud-based services, rising demand for scalable data processing capabilities, and continued expansion of artificial intelligence technologies, continue to influence investment activity across the sector.

Henry Ashcroft, Senior Portfolio Manager at OT Group Ltd, commented:“Digital infrastructure continues to play an increasingly important role in supporting global enterprise and technology ecosystems. OT Group Ltd is focused on identifying opportunities across data processing, storage, connectivity, and related infrastructure platforms that align with evolving market demand and long-term industry growth.”

The company added that any potential investments or transactions would remain subject to commercial evaluation, due diligence procedures, internal approvals, and prevailing market conditions.

There can be no assurance that any specific investment opportunities will be completed or that any anticipated outcomes will be achieved.

About OT Group Ltd

OT Group Ltd is a private investment firm with operations in the British Virgin Islands and an administrative presence in London. The company evaluates investment opportunities across global markets, with a focus on technology, infrastructure, and emerging industry sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events, market developments, business strategy, and anticipated industry trends. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. OT Group Ltd undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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