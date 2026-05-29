Siddaramaiah Will Guide Karnataka Govt Despite Exit: Eshwar Khandre

Former Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would continue to play a key role in Karnataka politics and guide both the Congress party and the state government despite stepping down from the top post. Speaking to ANI, Khandre described Siddaramaiah as a senior and "mass" leader whose presence would remain important for the party. "Siddaramaiah has already made it clear that he has resigned on his own. He is a very senior leader, a mass leader. He has also made it clear that he will remain in politics in Karnataka and he will guide the party and the Government," Khandre said.

Khandre Demands Lingayat Representation

Khandre also stressed the need for adequate representation of the Lingayat community in the new cabinet and organisational structure of the party. "Lingayats are a major community in Karnataka. Lingayats are basically a secular community. Thirty-six legislators of the Lingayat community have been elected from the Congress party. As the president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and also as a Congressman, my representation to the high command is that Lingayat community leaders should be properly represented in the cabinet and due representation should be given in all posts," he said.

CLP Meeting to Decide New Leader

His remarks come as political activity has intensified ahead of the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled for Saturday at 4 pm at the 'Sammelana Sabhangana' (Conference Hall), Room No. 334, on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

According to a letter issued by CLP Secretary Allamaprabhu Patil, the meeting will be chaired by Siddaramaiah in his capacity as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the House in the Legislative Council NS Boseraju and all working presidents of the party are expected to attend.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for the election of a new legislature party leader and the formation of a new government. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar is widely expected to be chosen as the next Chief Minister following Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Supporters Back Khandre for Deputy CM

Meanwhile, supporters and party workers from Khandre's constituency and Bidar district have demanded that he be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister as well as the KPCC president's post. Several workers gathered to voice support for Khandre, urging the Congress high command to assign him a prominent role in the new political arrangement.

Governor Accepts Resignation

The developments come after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, while directing him to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made. (ANI)

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