Acid Spill Claims Woman's Life, Injures Two Children In MP Village

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) A heartbreaking accident in Mohanpura village of Barwani district has left a family devastated after a can of acid spilled over a sleeping mother and her two children.

The incident claimed the life of 24-year-old Pinky, while her two children sustained severe burns.

The tragedy occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Friday when a five-litre can containing acid, stored inside the house for cleaning drip irrigation lines in their farmland, fell from a rack. According to police officials, the movement of rats inside the house caused the can to topple, spilling the corrosive chemical directly onto the family members who were asleep nearby.

Pinky's husband, Vijay Chauhan, a resident of Salkheda village, had been living with his family in a house built on their agricultural land.

The family relied on drip irrigation for farming, which required the use of acid for periodic cleaning of the lines. The acid can had been placed on a rack for safekeeping, but the nocturnal activity of rats led to the fatal mishap, the police officials said.

Family members immediately rushed the injured to the Rajpur Health Centre. Given the critical nature of their burns, doctors referred them to the District Hospital in Barwani.

Tragically, Pinky succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital. The two children, who suffered extensive burns, have been admitted to the burn ward of the district hospital.

A team of doctors is closely monitoring their condition, which is currently reported as stable but serious.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are also examining whether proper safety protocols were followed while storing the acid.

The district administration has assured full support to the grieving family, including medical assistance for the injured children. Local residents expressed grief over the avoidable tragedy, highlighting the risks of storing hazardous chemicals in residential spaces.