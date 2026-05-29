'Large-Scale Corruption' In TN Congress: MP Jothimani's Grave Charge

Congress MP S Jothimani on Friday has alleged 'large-scale corruption' in Tamil Nadu Congress, alleging "massive irregularities" in candidate selection and constituency allocation within the Congress party during the recent April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In an 'X' post, the Karur MP claimed that the process was heavily compromised, with tickets allegedly handed out to newcomers and candidates with poor electoral prospects under the guise of "surveys" that masked large-scale corruption. "In the constituency allocation and candidate selection process for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, massive irregularities have taken place within the Congress party. Constituencies were sought and allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected. Under the guise of "surveys," large-scale corruption has reportedly occurred," she said.

She highlighted that senior party workers with decades of service and genuine winning potential were sidelined in favour of individuals who either exited the party or became inactive shortly after the polls. "Some of those who were given the opportunity to contest elections either left the party or became inactive within days after the election. Who gave these individuals opportunities? On what basis were they selected? What action has been taken against those responsible for these mistakes?" she asked.

Inquiry Committee a 'Facade'

Jothimani argued that the current state-level inquiry committee, formed to investigate "anti-party activities," is merely a facade designed to shield those involved in the alleged irregularities. "Without conducting an inquiry into constituency allocation and candidate selection, forming a committee only to investigate alleged anti party activities during the election is merely an arrangement to protect those who are actually responsible for the wrongdoing.," she stated.

'Only AICC Can Investigate'

She further challenged the authority of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) to conduct such an inquiry, noting that party rules mandate that any probe into a committee headed by an AICC in-charge must be conducted by the All India Congress Committee itself. "The committee involved in constituency allocation and candidate selection was headed by Tamil Nadu in charge Mr Chodankar. According to Congress party rules, allegations against that committee can only be investigated by the All India Congress Committee. Office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee do not have the authority to conduct such an inquiry," said Jyothimani.

Call for AICC Probe and Internal Reforms

"If the Congress party genuinely wants to reform itself, it must conduct a proper investigation into the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process. Strict action must be taken against those responsible for the irregularities. Only then can the confidence of party workers be restored," she added.

The timing of these allegations is particularly sensitive for the Congress party in Tamil Nadu. The party recently announced its decision to support the government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, after moving away from the DMK-led alliance post-election.

Jothimani further urged the party high command to prioritise transparency and respect for grassroots voices. "Such internal irregularities are steadily eroding the confidence of Congress party workers. If we are to stand firmly as a strong opposition force and succeed politically, the voices of grassroots workers and district and block presidents within the party must be respected. The party must function with honesty and transparency. Let the electoral reforms that the Congress party urgently needs begin from Tamil Nadu," she emphasised.

Political Backdrop

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.

E alliance with DMK before the polls, Congress was the first party in the state to extend support to TVK over government formation. (ANI)

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