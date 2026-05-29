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AZANS Expands International Strategic Partnerships And Future Airspace Initiatives At Airspace World 2026 (PHOTO)

AZANS Expands International Strategic Partnerships And Future Airspace Initiatives At Airspace World 2026 (PHOTO)


2026-05-29 04:37:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, participated at the executive leadership level in Airspace World 2026 and the CANSO Leadership Summit, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the events, AZANS held a series of strategic meetings, presentations, and partnership initiatives aimed at strengthening international cooperation in air navigation, enhancing operational resilience, and shaping future airspace solutions.

Airspace World is regarded as one of the world's leading aviation platforms. The event brought together representatives from more than 140 countries, over 200 companies, and more than 10,000 international participants. As part of Airspace World 2026, AZANS was represented with its own stand, showcasing Azerbaijan's air navigation system and the country's strategic transit potential to the international aviation community.

Within the framework of Airspace World 2026, AZANS delivered a presentation during an international media briefing. The presentation highlighted the transformation of global air traffic flows amid shifting geopolitical realities, structural changes across Europe–Asia routes, regional coordination efforts, ensuring operational resilience under high transit traffic conditions, as well as measures implemented for the efficient management of increasing air traffic volumes within Azerbaijan's airspace.

AZANS leadership also participated in the international panel discussion titled:“Strengthening Airspace Amid the Challenges of a New Geopolitical Era: Technology, Resilience, and Civil-Military Cooperation.”

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Trend News Agency

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