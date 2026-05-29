Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Explores Tech Co-Op With Japanese Companies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A delegation from Uzbekistan's Fergana region visited several Japanese technology companies in Tokyo to explore potential cooperation in software development, robotics, artificial intelligence, and startup ecosystems, Trend reports, citing the Fergana Regional Administration.

During the visit, representatives of the Japanese company Kanaria Tech presented their work on AI-based logistics robots designed to enhance operational efficiency by reducing errors and improving adaptation to social environments.

The delegation also held meetings with Stone System IT, where discussions focused on the company's fintech and blockchain projects, team development, and plans to establish a youth-led technology team in the Fergana region.

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