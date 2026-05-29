Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Explores Tech Co-Op With Japanese Companies
During the visit, representatives of the Japanese company Kanaria Tech presented their work on AI-based logistics robots designed to enhance operational efficiency by reducing errors and improving adaptation to social environments.
The delegation also held meetings with Stone System IT, where discussions focused on the company's fintech and blockchain projects, team development, and plans to establish a youth-led technology team in the Fergana region.--
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