Uzbekistan Introduces New Incentives For Domestic Pharmaceutical Industry
The state-backed Trade Promotion Fund will reimburse pharmaceutical companies for up to 50% of expenses related to foreign consulting services and international certification procedures. The support applies to compliance with EU GMP, U.S. FDA GMP, and WHO prequalification standards, with compensation capped at $50,000 per company.
Authorities are also expanding support for innovative medicines and medical devices developed by local research institutes and universities that have not previously been produced in Uzbekistan.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment