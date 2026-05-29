Uzbekistan Introduces New Incentives For Domestic Pharmaceutical Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan will introduce new financial incentives for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers starting June 1, Trend reports via country's legal information portal.

The state-backed Trade Promotion Fund will reimburse pharmaceutical companies for up to 50% of expenses related to foreign consulting services and international certification procedures. The support applies to compliance with EU GMP, U.S. FDA GMP, and WHO prequalification standards, with compensation capped at $50,000 per company.

Authorities are also expanding support for innovative medicines and medical devices developed by local research institutes and universities that have not previously been produced in Uzbekistan.

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