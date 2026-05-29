Baku Boulevard To Host Festival Of Classic And Supercars

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A festival of classic and supercars will be held in Baku on June 6-7, Trend reports.

The "Classics & Supercars" festival will be held in the Seaside National Park, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and "Nazar Holdings".

For two days, classic and supercars from different years and countries will decorate the Baku boulevard.

The cars will be displayed in the "Classic Cars Zone", "Supercar Zone" and "Sports Cars" zones.

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