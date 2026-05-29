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Kazakhstan, Iran Discuss Expansion Of Industrial Cooperation

Kazakhstan, Iran Discuss Expansion Of Industrial Cooperation


2026-05-29 04:37:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev and Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak discussed prospects for expanding industrial cooperation on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) in Astana, Trend reports via Kazakh ministry.

The sides focused on the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the manufacturing sector. They noted significant potential for expanding collaboration in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, construction materials, and other industrial areas.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to promote stronger engagement across all promising areas of bilateral industrial cooperation.

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