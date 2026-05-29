Kazakhstan, Iran Discuss Expansion Of Industrial Cooperation
The sides focused on the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the manufacturing sector. They noted significant potential for expanding collaboration in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, construction materials, and other industrial areas.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to promote stronger engagement across all promising areas of bilateral industrial cooperation.--
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