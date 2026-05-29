Oil Refinery On Fire In Volgograd After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Telegram channel ASTRA stated this in a post, according to Ukrinform.

Residents of Volgograd reported hearing numerous explosions during the night of May 29. The local governor stated that a UAV struck an apartment building, though according to him, there were no casualties.

Eyewitnesses filmed a fire in the city after the attack. According to ASTRA's analysis of the footage, the Volgograd oil refinery was hit and caught fire.

LLC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka is the largest oil refinery in the Volgograd region and one of the key assets of Lukoil. The enterprise processes more than 15 million tons of oil annually. The refinery specializes in deep oil refining and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.

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According to ASTRA's estimates, this was at least the tenth attack on the refinery since the start of the full-scale war. Previous attacks occurred in February 2024, as well as in January, February, March, August, and November 2025, and in February 2026.

It was also reported that an industrial zone in Yaroslavl caught fire after drone attacks. According to Yaroslavl region governor Mikhail Evraev, "industrial fuel storage facilities were hit."

The large southern industrial zone near the highway from Yaroslavl to Moscow includes oil refining and fuel infrastructure such as Slavneft-Yaroslavnefteorgsintez (YANOS), the Yaroslavl oil terminal "Spetstorg Plus," a bitumen plant, CHP-3, and other industrial sites.

The Russian service of BBC also reported that the seaport in Temryuk was burning after a drone attack. According to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai, the fire was caused by "falling drone debris."

According to available information, there were no casualties. The extent of the damage has not been disclosed.

The port in Temryuk has been targeted by drones before. The last two major fires there occurred in December 2025, and firefighters battled the blaze for several days.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of May 27, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, causing a fire and smoke on the facility's grounds.

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