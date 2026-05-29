Baku Celebrates Timeless Spirit Of Azerbaijani Music In Unforgettable Concert Night

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, named after Muslim Magomayev, hosted a spectacular evening of music. Renowned balaban performer Maqsad Azizov captivated music lovers in the capital with his solo concert titled“Under the Spell of the Balaban”.

AzerNEWS reports that the programme stood out for its rich diversity of genres. Flamenco rhythms, classical masterpieces, memorable compositions from world cinema and the unique beauty of Azerbaijani mugham were brought to life through the enchanting sounds of the balaban, one of Azerbaijan's national musical instruments.

Members of the“Balabanchi” ensemble, accompanying Maqsad Azizov in traditional national costumes, added a distinctive atmosphere to the evening with their skilful performances.

The concert programme featured works by legendary Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev and Arif Malikov, alongside selections from world music, folk songs and traditional national dances.

The outstanding performances by the soloist, his ensemble, as well as talented musicians and dance groups, were met with continuous applause from the audience.

Throughout the evening, listeners were taken on a musical journey through the rich world of balaban, zurna and tutak performances, enjoying a vibrant and colourful repertoire.

Among those attending the concert were several prominent Azerbaijani cultural and artistic figures.

Originally from the Goycha region of Western Azerbaijan and born in Goranboy in 1995, Maqsad Azizov is regarded as one of the talented artists representing Azerbaijan's musical culture on the international stage. The musician, who performs as part of the orchestra of world-renowned artist Sami Yusuf, is recognised for his distinctive artistic style. It is no coincidence that Sami Yusuf introduced him on his official music platform as“a young ambassador of Azerbaijani music”.