Azerbaijan Steps Up Rail Border Inspections Along Key Georgia Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On May 28, senior officials from Azerbaijan's border, customs and railway authorities carried out inspections at several railway stations along the Azerbaijan-Georgia route in line with instructions issued by Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, the heads of the State Border Service, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Railways inspected the Yevlakh, Ganja, Agstafa and Boyuk Kesik railway stations.

The inspections focused on organizing border and customs control procedures for freight and passenger trains operating on the Azerbaijan-Georgia railway route, improving formalization processes, increasing citizen satisfaction and further strengthening transport security measures.

During the visit, officials reviewed the existing infrastructure, the organization of border and customs control procedures at the stations, and the conditions created for the safe and efficient transportation of passengers and cargo.

The parties also examined current service coordination mechanisms related to transport operations and border management.

According to the statement, relevant instructions were issued to improve border crossing procedures, accelerate formalization processes, enhance the quality of services provided to citizens and ensure reliable transport security.

It was emphasized that cooperation between the relevant agencies will continue to ensure the secure protection of Azerbaijan's state border, maintain safe and uninterrupted transportation along international transport corridors and further improve citizen satisfaction.