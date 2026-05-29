Netherlands IOM Reaffirm Strong Partnership Including New Multi-Year Funding Commitment

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The government of the Netherlands reaffirmed long-standing commitments to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) by announcing a new unearmarked financial contribution of EUR 16 million over four years, underscoring continued trust in the Organization's mandate and support for safe, orderly, and regular migration.

“Migration challenges are becoming more complex, while humanitarian needs continue to rise,” said IOM director- general Amy Pope.“The Netherlands has long been a strong and trusted partner of IOM, and this contribution will enhance IOM's capacity to support its member states and vulnerable people on the move.”

The pledge followed high-level meetings between IOM director-general, Amy Pope and the Netherlands' minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, and minister for asylum and migration, Bart van den Brink, during which they discussed shared priorities on migration governance and international cooperation.

The contribution will strengthen IOM's effectiveness and efficiency to ensure that the organisation can continue to provide timely support for those in need while strengthening systems that support safe and orderly migration, including protection and long-term solutions. It also highlights the Netherlands' continued role as a key and reliable partner of IOM and reflects a shared commitment to international cooperation, evidence-based migration governance and people-centred solutions.

As one of IOM's founding member states, the Netherlands has long championed well-managed migration as a shared responsibility and a driver of resilience and sustainable development. Through this contribution, it continues to support approaches that reduce vulnerabilities, strengthen protection, and uphold dignity.

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