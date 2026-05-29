Global Chemical Market To Hit USD 8.78 Trillion By 2035 Amid Rising Demand From Manufacturing, Agriculture, And Pharmaceuticals Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Chemical Market to Reach USD 1.75 Trillion and Europe Chemical Market to Surpass USD 1.88 Trillion by 2035 as Sustainable and Specialty Chemicals Gain Momentum

Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical Market was valued at USD 6.04 Trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.78 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.81% over the forecast period.

Growth in global chemicals industry is driven by rise in globalization, industrialization, urbanization, and increased demand from key end-use industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical & healthcare, construction, automobile, and manufacturing.









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Increasing Demand from Different Industries Augment Market Growth Globally

There are significant increases in the demand for commodity and specialty chemicals due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The increasing petrochemical production from shale gas availability in the U.S. and large refinery capacities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions is contributing to the growth in supply. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for environmentally-friendly solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Commodity Chemicals dominated the market with approximately 45% share in 2025 due to their massive output, standard composition, and wide range of use in different industries globally. Specialty Chemicals are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.2% due to rising demand for high-performance, sustainable, and application-specific formulations.

By Application

Agriculture led the market with approximately 28% share in 2025 as a result of the use of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and soil conditioners. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.8% due to increasing drug manufacturing, API demand, and healthcare expansion.

By End-Use Industry

Manufacturing dominated the market with approximately 35% share in 2025 owing to its high use of chemicals in processing, manufacturing, coating, adhesive applications, and industrial operations. Electronics & Semiconductor is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 6.1% due to rapid growth in advanced electronics, AI systems, and high-purity chemical demand.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the market with approximately 50% share in 2025 due to the increasing preference of quality globally. Online Chemical Marketplaces are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.0% driven by digital procurement adoption and SME participation.

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Regional Insights:

North America is amongst one of the crucial geographic locations for the worldwide chemical industry because of increased demands in various sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceutical, agriculture, automotive, and energy industries. The U.S. of America ranks at the top in production due to the presence of sufficient shale gas reserves that provide more than 100 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The U.S. Chemical Market was valued at approximately USD 1.20 Trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.75 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. The chemical industry in the U.S. is on an upward trend, due to the rising demand for chemical products in various end-user sectors such as pharmaceutical and health care, automotive, building and construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. The abundance of shale gas in the nation has led to lower feedstock costs.

The Europe Chemical Market was valued at USD 1.36 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.88 trillion by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.29%, driven by strong demand from automotive, pharmaceutical, construction, and industrial manufacturing sectors, along with increasing focus on sustainable and specialty chemical production.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global chemical industry because of the large number of industries, infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, etc., present in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Over 50% of the global chemical industry market belongs to the Asia-Pacific region when it comes to manufacturing facilities and chemical parks for petrochemicals and specialties.

Key Players:



BASF SE

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

SABIC

INEOS Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Covestro AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Air Liquide S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG Solvay S.A.

Recent Developments:

May 2025: BASF SE announced expansion of its North American petrochemical and specialty chemicals capacity to strengthen supply for automotive, construction, and industrial applications, while enhancing low-carbon production initiatives across key sites .

April 2025: Dow Inc. introduced new circular and bio-based material solutions aimed at packaging and automotive sectors, supporting its sustainability roadmap and increasing demand for recyclable polymer products in global supply chains .

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Product Performance & Chemical Processing Metrics – helps you understand demand trends across commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, and industrial gases while evaluating improvements in chemical efficiency, formulation quality, and production performance.

Application Performance & Industrial Utility Metrics – helps you analyze chemical demand across agriculture, pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries along with productivity improvements and material performance optimization trends.

Production Efficiency & Waste Reduction Metrics – helps you identify opportunities for reducing production waste, emissions, raw material losses, operational inefficiencies, and product defects across chemical manufacturing operations globally.

End-Use Industry Adoption & Industrialization Metrics – helps you evaluate demand trends across manufacturing, food & beverage, energy & utilities, textile, and electronics industries while assessing process optimization and resource utilization improvements.

Distribution Performance & Supply Chain Optimization Metrics – helps you uncover insights into direct sales, distributors, online chemical marketplaces, and procurement channels while analyzing supply chain efficiency, product availability, and lead time reduction trends. Competitive Landscape & Market Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key chemical manufacturers based on production capabilities, distribution reach, operational efficiency, downstream industry penetration, and recent expansion developments globally.

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