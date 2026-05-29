Allane SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Allane Mobility Group reports strong growth again in the first quarter of 2026

29.05.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group reports strong growth again in the first quarter of 2026

Consolidated operating revenue grows by 19.9% to €157.7 million

Group contract portfolio stands at 164,600 contracts, up 5.0% from the previous year Forecast for the full year confirmed Garching near Munich, May 29, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, grew again in the first quarter of 2026. The Group's contract portfolio increased by 5.0% compared to the end of 2025, reaching 164,600 contracts (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). Consolidated operating revenue increased by 19.9% to €157.7 million (Q1 2025: €131.6 million), and earnings before taxes (EBT) rose to €5.6 million (Q1 2025: €3.8 million). On this basis, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the full year 2026.

Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE:“In the first quarter of 2026, we benefited primarily from the continued strong business performance in the Captive Leasing segment – supported by the ongoing positive trend in the used-car market. As a result, we achieved growth across all key performance indicators. Based on this performance, we are confirming our full-year forecast.”

Business Performance

As of March 30, 2026, the Group's contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) totaled 164,600 contracts, representing a 5.0% increase over the level as of the prior-year reporting date (December 31, 2025: 156,800 contracts). This development is primarily attributable to the continued positive business performance in the Captive Leasing business segment.

Consolidated revenue increased by 22.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching €238.5 million (Q1 2025: €194.5 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which excludes revenue from vehicle sales, rose by 19.9% to €157.7 million (Q1 2025: €131.6 million). This development is primarily attributable to the increase in leasing revenue associated with the growth of the contract portfolio. Revenues from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from fleet management increased by 28.3% to €80.7 million (Q1 2025: €62.9 million).

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 17.0% to €112.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €96.1 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to €5.6 million in the same period (Q1 2025: €3.8 million). The operating profit margin (EBT/operating revenue) was thus 3.6% (Q1 2025: 2.9%).

Outlook for the 2026 financial year

For the financial year 2026, Allane Mobility Group expects positive development across all key performance indicators. The Management Board anticipates a contract portfolio in a range of 170,000 to 185,000 contracts (2025: 156,800 contracts) and consolidated operating revenue in the range of EUR 670 million to EUR 720 million (2025: EUR 574.7 million). For EBT, the Management Board expects a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2025: EUR 33.7 million).

The full quarterly report as of March 30, 2026, is available on the company's Investor Relations website.

----

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

... 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

