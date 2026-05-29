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BOOSTER Precision Components Holding Gmbh Reports Results For The First Quarter Of 2026
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Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH reports results for the first quarter of 2026
29.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH reports results for the first quarter of 2026
Outlook 2026 For the full year 2026, management expects revenues to increase by a low single-digit percentage compared to the prior year (2025: EUR 161.7 million). EBITDA is anticipated to improve at a comparable rate (2025: EUR 16.3 million), which should allow the Group to achieve a broadly balanced net result. The outlook assumes a stabilisation of demand and a continued positive impact from the cost reduction and efficiency measures initiated last year. The further global implementation of automation projects, including AI-driven process integration, is expected to generate additional process and efficiency gains along the entire value chain in the years ahead. In parallel, the company is intensifying its sales activities and advancing revenue growth through a strengthened sales and business development organisation. Alongside the established transformation areas of E-Mobility and Fuel Cell technology, emerging segments such as robotics and stationary hydrogen applications offer additional growth prospects. The expanding market for industrial compressors – particularly in the energy and building management segment – provides substantial business opportunities for BOOSTER's core components such as compressor wheels, impellers and diffusors, enabling both customer and product diversification. BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH's unaudited Group Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026 will be available under Contact BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH
Industriepark Brundorf 4
28790 Schwanewede
T +49 4795-95610
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About BOOSTER Group The BOOSTER Group is an international supplier focused on the production and distribution of highly precise metal parts. BOOSTER Group comprises eight companies in five countries with production sites in China, Germany, Mexico and two locations in Slovakia. The BOOSTER Group's activities currently focus on components for turbochargers, which are primarily used in the automotive sector. As part of BOOSTER's growth strategy, the product portfolio has been expanded to include components for use in electrified or hydrogen-powered vehicles as well as for industrial or medical applications with a positive impact on efficiency and sustainability. BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is the holding company of the BOOSTER Group and provides management, consulting and services for its domestic and foreign subsidiaries.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH
|Industriepark Brundorf 4
|28790 Schwanewede
|Germany
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|NO0012713520
|WKN:
|A30V3Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|2335584
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2335584 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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