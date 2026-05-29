Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH reports results for the first quarter of 2026

29.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH reports results for the first quarter of 2026

Revenues of EUR 41.7 million, slightly above the prior-year level (Q1 2025: EUR 41.5 million)

Reported EBITDA at EUR 3.0 million, burdened by non-recurring expenses related to ongoing negotiations on the restructuring of the financing (Q1 2025: EUR 3.8 million)

Operating performance in line with the prior year; adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% (Q1 2025: 9.5%) Determined pursuit of the financing restructuring to secure long-term funding, alongside continued focus on growth in new business areas Schwanewede, 29 Mai 2026 – BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH (bond; ISIN NO0012713520) today released its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, the BOOSTER Group's operating performance remained at the solid level of the prior-year quarter despite a persistently challenging automotive market environment, supported by the cost and efficiency measures initiated in 2025. The company achieved revenues of EUR 41.7 million, compared with EUR 41.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit amounted to EUR 20.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 19.9 million), corresponding to a broadly stable gross profit margin of 49.8% (Q1 2025: 48.5%), confirming the continued effect of these measures. Reported EBITDA stood at EUR 3.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 3.8 million), with an EBITDA margin of 7.4% (Q1 2025: 9.2%). This development is attributable to non-recurring expenses of EUR 0.9 million for advisory services related to the ongoing negotiations on the restructuring of the financing. Adjusted for these effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.9 million – on par with the prior year – with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% (Q1 2025: 9.5%). EBIT reached EUR 1.1 million for the period (Q1 2025: EUR 1.4 million), while the Group posted a net loss of EUR 0.9 million (Q1 2025: net loss of EUR 0.5 million), likewise burdened by the non-recurring expenses described above. As at 31 March 2026, the BOOSTER Group's total assets stood at EUR 91.0 million (31 December 2025: EUR 93.4 million). Total liabilities were reduced by EUR 2.9 million to EUR 77.2 million compared with the prior year-end, while the outstanding bond volume declined by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 40.5 million in line with the scheduled repayment profile. Equity amounted to EUR 6.6 million, with the equity ratio remaining largely stable at 7.3% (31 December 2025: 7.4%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.1 million (31 December 2025: EUR 6.5 million). Operating cash flow reached EUR 3.4 million in the reporting period (Q1 2025: EUR 4.4 million), mainly reflecting a working capital outflow from trade accounts payable and other operating liabilities. Robert Lackermeier, CEO of Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH:“Our operating performance in the first quarter held up well in an ongoing challenging market environment, whith the efficiency improvements we put in place last year continuing to take hold. While we are pursuing the restructuring of our financing determinedly to secure the Group's long-term funding, we remain equally focused on driving growth in our new business areas – hydrogen, industrial and consumer applications, including industrial compressors, energy management and robotics.”

Outlook 2026 For the full year 2026, management expects revenues to increase by a low single-digit percentage compared to the prior year (2025: EUR 161.7 million). EBITDA is anticipated to improve at a comparable rate (2025: EUR 16.3 million), which should allow the Group to achieve a broadly balanced net result. The outlook assumes a stabilisation of demand and a continued positive impact from the cost reduction and efficiency measures initiated last year. The further global implementation of automation projects, including AI-driven process integration, is expected to generate additional process and efficiency gains along the entire value chain in the years ahead. In parallel, the company is intensifying its sales activities and advancing revenue growth through a strengthened sales and business development organisation. Alongside the established transformation areas of E-Mobility and Fuel Cell technology, emerging segments such as robotics and stationary hydrogen applications offer additional growth prospects. The expanding market for industrial compressors – particularly in the energy and building management segment – provides substantial business opportunities for BOOSTER's core components such as compressor wheels, impellers and diffusors, enabling both customer and product diversification. BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH's unaudited Group Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026 will be available under Contact BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH

Industriepark Brundorf 4

28790 Schwanewede

T +49 4795-95610

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About BOOSTER Group The BOOSTER Group is an international supplier focused on the production and distribution of highly precise metal parts. BOOSTER Group comprises eight companies in five countries with production sites in China, Germany, Mexico and two locations in Slovakia. The BOOSTER Group's activities currently focus on components for turbochargers, which are primarily used in the automotive sector. As part of BOOSTER's growth strategy, the product portfolio has been expanded to include components for use in electrified or hydrogen-powered vehicles as well as for industrial or medical applications with a positive impact on efficiency and sustainability. BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is the holding company of the BOOSTER Group and provides management, consulting and services for its domestic and foreign subsidiaries.

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