US Bans Drones Over World Cup Matches And Fan Events

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Drone flights will be banned over US stadiums hosting World Cup matches as well as over fan events related to the tournament that kicks off June 11, authorities said Thursday.

On match days, unless specifically authorised, all aircraft, including drones, will be prohibited from flying within three nautical miles (5.6 kilometres) of stadiums and up to 3,000 feet (900 metres) above ground level, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

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The no-fly zones around fan events put on by host cities at stadiums and other locations extend to a radius of one nautical mile and up to 1,000 feet above ground.

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"As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Violators could face fines up to $100,000, confiscation of equipment and federal criminal charges, the statement said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it would get involved "to ensure that we have a safe sky", Aaron Hope, of the FBI's Atlanta office, told a press conference in the southern city.

"Our primary focus is that the message gets out that it is a no-drone zone," Hope said.

Should there be the need for us to intercept a drone, we have the technology for that. We do have the technology to identify drones and then locate operators; it is something we will be doing if we need to."

DETER, a new enforcement initiative that enables rapid detection of drone violations, will be used at the World Cup to support "enhanced enforcement", the FAA said.

The world's premier soccer extravaganza is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 until the July 19 final.

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