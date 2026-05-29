US Chemical Spill Death Toll Rises To Eight, Three Missing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles, United States: The death toll from a chemical spill at a paper plant in the northwestern United States has risen to eight, an official said Thursday, with three others still missing.

A huge tank holding tens of thousands of gallons (liters) of a highly caustic substance imploded on Tuesday at the plant in Longview, Washington state, sparking a major operation.

"We can confirm that six of the nine individuals have been recovered," Brad Hannig, fire chief of Longview Fire Department, told a news conference.

"We continue working with the coroner to notify families."

Two people were previously confirmed dead on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to eight.

The three others still missing and feared dead.