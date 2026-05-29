Diamond League: Paulino To Open 400M Title Bid In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino will open her bid to regain the Diamond League title in the women's 400m in Doha on June 19.

Dominican Republic star Paulino has dominated the 400m in the Diamond League in recent years, claiming 18 victories in athletics' premier one-day series and winning the series title three years in a row from 2022 to 2024.

Last season, she picked up victories in Paris, Monaco and Silesia before a surprise defeat to Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser at the final in Zurich.

She returns to action at the Mazzraty Doha Meeting next month, where she hopes to make a winning start to her 2026 campaign.

“I'm looking forward to returning to Doha where the crowd noise is incredible and the conditions are great for fast running,” said the three-time Diamond League Final winner who has won on both her previous outings to the Qatar Sports Club in 2022 (51.20) and 2023 (50.51).

“My winter training has gone well and although the meeting record of 49.83 might be a tough one to beat so early in the season, every race is a challenge and an opportunity to grow. I'm proud to be an Olympic and world champion, but it's important that I continue to learn and work hard every day to become an even better version of myself so that I can help inspire and motivate the younger generation.”

Doha is the seventh leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League, which began in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 16 and ends at the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

The series unites the biggest names in track and field in some of the world's most iconic arenas, crossing four continents and 15 cities over the course of the season.