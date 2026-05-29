Tesla Launches Model Y Premium RWD In India Priced At Rs 50.89 Lakh

Tesla has introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, expanding its electric vehicle lineup in the country as competition and consumer interest in premium EVs continue to rise.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Price and Features

The new variant of the Tesla Model Y comes with upgraded design, technology and interior features, including an all-black interior, a larger 16-inch touchscreen and a new Zen Grey interior option. The company said the vehicle offers storage space of 2,138 litres, seats up to five passengers and delivers a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge under WLTP standards. Priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive will begin deliveries in India from July 2026.

Financing and Market Strategy

The launch comes as Tesla deepens its presence in India's growing electric mobility market and looks to make premium EV ownership more accessible through financing and charging solutions. The company said customers can purchase the vehicle with EMIs starting at Rs 39,990 and a down payment of Rs 6 lakh. Tesla also highlighted the lower running and maintenance costs associated with EVs, stating that customers switching to the new Model Y Premium could save up to Rs 20,000 per month.

Tesla's Growing India Portfolio

The latest launch follows Tesla's introduction of the six-seater Tesla Model Y L in India last month. The Model Y L offers a range of up to 681 km and cargo space of up to 2,539 litres, with prices starting at Rs 61.99 lakh.

Commitment to Indian Market

Commenting on the expansion, Isabel Fan, Senior Director at Tesla, said, "Tesla's mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. Tesla enables the use of electric vehicles by increasing the accessibility of Tesla technology and providing charging solutions around people's lifestyles."

She added that the company will continue investing in India through expanded retail coverage, after-sales services and charging infrastructure to create a "seamless EV experience" for customers across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)