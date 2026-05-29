Modern Dental Group Announces 2026 First Quarter Operational Update



HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Modern Dental Group Limited ( "Modern Dental" or "the Group", stock code: 03600), a leading global dental prosthetic devices provider, announced its operational data for the three months ended 31 March 2026. During the three months ended 31 March 2026, the Group's multi-dimensional strategies as supported by the ongoing trend of digitalization in the dental industry have resulted in the Group reporting record revenue during this period. This occurred in a period of challenging macro-economic environment with general softness in demand for dental procedures, trade war and geopolitical uncertainties. The Group has been proactive in its approach to deal with the unprecedented international trade environment leveraging its international production facilities located in Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China. Global Revenue For the three months ended 31 March 2026, the total revenue of the Group increased by approximately 12.1% (approx. HK$987.5 million) compared with the three months ended 31 March 2025.



^ The decrease in revenue in original currency of the North America market (ex-MicroDental) was approximately 2.3% and the decrease in revenue in original currency of MicroDental was approximately 14.6%. # The increase in revenue in original currency of the Mainland China market was approximately 1.5% and the decrease in revenue in original currency of Hong Kong market was approximately 3.7%. ++ The percentage change in Others represented changes in value of Hong Kong Dollars as Others included revenue dominated in different currencies. * The revenue information above is based on the locations of the customers. ** The conversion rate shall not be taken as a representation that respective original currency could actually be converted into HK$ at that rate, or at all. The increase in revenue in Europe was primarily driven by higher sales order volumes, supported by the successful launch of new products such as digital dentures and the rollout of our state-of-the-art digital workflows. As a frontrunner in providing comprehensive digital solutions - ranging from minimally invasive and aesthetic prosthetic solutions to intra-oral scanners and clear aligners - the Group is well positioned to capitalize on the accelerated digitalization trend within the dental industry. Revenue from MicroDental, our North American domestic dental laboratory business, declined due to the softer US economy, which led to reduced patient demand for high-value discretionary dental treatments, particularly implants. The Group's revenue in the Mainland China market recorded 1.5% increase in original currency terms during the first quarter of 2026, representing a turnaround from the decline of 4.2% in 2025. The decrease in revenue in the Hong Kong market also narrowed to 3.7%, as compared to the decline of 11.5% in 2025. The Mainland China market appears to have reached the bottom of the impact from the volume-based procurement policies and a prolonged period of intense price competition. This has also led to aggressive promotions for dental implant treatments by Mainland China dental clinics in Hong Kong, which experienced a notable decrease in patient visits. The Hong Kong market is gradually moving towards stabilization in line with this trend. The Group has deliberately pivoted away from low-margin segments and remains focused on serving mid- and high-value customers, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainable profitability of the Group's business. The increase in revenue from Australia reflected a strong uptake of digital products driven by the digitalization trend in dental industry and anti-snoring products. The increase in revenue in Others mainly represented the increase in revenue in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Notably, positive revenue growths were achieved in higher-margin regions such as Europe and Australia, whereas revenue declined in the relatively lower-margin business of MicroDental. This favorable geographical mix shift and the appreciation of foreign currencies against Hong Kong Dollars are expected to improve the Group's overall margin percentage. Sales Volumes (Number of Cases) For the three months ended 31 March 2026, the total sales volumes of the Group increased by approximately 4.0% to approximately 720,000 cases (three months ended 31 March 2025: approximately 692,000 cases). Digital Solution Cases For the three months ended 31 March 2026, the Group's digital solution cases (overseas and domestic) that are produced from its Mainland China, Thailand and Vietnam production facilities (which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not include digital solution cases produced in the Group's non-Mainland China, non-Thailand and non-Vietnam production facilities or overseas/satellite dental laboratories) increased to approximately 294,712 cases reflecting an increase of 24.6% for the same period in 2025 (approximately 236,488 cases) as a result of our clients' increased adoption of intra-oral scanners. Average Selling Price For the three months ended 31 March 2026, the average selling price of the Group's dental prosthetic products across its markets was HK$1,273 per case (three months ended 31 March 2025: HK$1,188), representing an increase of approximately 7.2% mainly due to the appreciation of foreign currencies against Hong Kong Dollars. Looking forward, the global digitalization trend continues to drive consolidation within the dental prosthetics industry, enabling the Group to further expand its market share. Our ongoing digital transformation initiatives are enhancing both customer and patient experiences while improving operational efficiency, further differentiating the Group from competitors and positioning us to outperform industry peers. The Group's underlying fundamentals remain solid, and we are well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities going forward. About Modern Dental Group Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners and anti-snoring devices. Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 35,000 customers.

