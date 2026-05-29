Japan Resets Fuel Subsidy Benchmark Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japan will restore Dubai crude as the benchmark for calculating petrol price subsidies from June 4, reversing a temporary shift to Brent after Middle East turmoil distorted the price of the crude grade most closely linked to the country's oil imports.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said the change would improve the accuracy of subsidy calculations as Dubai crude prices had stabilised and the spread with Brent had narrowed. The decision affects a politically sensitive support programme designed to cushion households and businesses from higher fuel costs at a time when energy prices, currency weakness and broader inflation continue to weigh on consumption.

Dubai crude is widely used as a pricing reference for Middle Eastern oil sold into Asia and is the benchmark most familiar to domestic wholesalers and refiners. Brent, the North Sea benchmark, was adopted on a temporary basis after sharp swings in Dubai prices made subsidy calculations more difficult during a period of heightened concern over supply routes and crude availability.

The move marks a technical adjustment, but it carries broader significance for Japan's energy policy. The country remains heavily dependent on imported oil, much of it linked to Middle Eastern supply chains, leaving policymakers exposed to price movements triggered by geopolitical shocks, refinery margins, shipping costs and exchange-rate changes. A weaker yen has amplified import costs, making petrol and utility subsidies a central part of the government's cost-of-living response.

The subsidy scheme is intended to keep national average retail petrol prices near a government target rather than allowing pump prices to move fully in line with international crude and currency shifts. Subsidy amounts are adjusted frequently, taking account of crude benchmarks, wholesale conditions and retail market movements. Using a benchmark that better reflects the crude basket handled by domestic oil companies reduces the risk of overcompensation or undercompensation.

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The earlier switch to Brent came after Dubai crude moved sharply above other global benchmarks during a phase of market stress. That widened gap complicated the government's effort to restrain retail prices without creating distortions in payments to wholesalers. With the Dubai-Brent spread now narrower, officials argue that the original benchmark is again better suited to the mechanics of the scheme.

Japan's refiners, including Eneos, Idemitsu Kosan and Cosmo Energy, operate in a market where crude sourcing, refinery utilisation and wholesale pricing are closely watched by the government. Any abrupt movement in benchmark prices can affect subsidy calculations, inventory valuations and margins across the supply chain. For service stations, the policy remains important because subsidies are channelled through wholesalers before being reflected at the pump.

The decision also comes as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration faces pressure to maintain household support while containing fiscal risks. Fuel aid, electricity relief and other inflation measures have absorbed large sums from government reserves, and continued subsidies could require additional budgetary provision if oil prices remain high. Higher bond yields have added another complication, raising the cost of public borrowing and sharpening scrutiny of spending plans.

Petrol prices have been a persistent concern since energy import costs climbed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and again during later instability in the Middle East. Japan has no large domestic crude production base and must manage energy security through import diversification, strategic reserves, refinery policy and diplomacy with producers. Supply disruption risks around the Strait of Hormuz remain especially important because of Japan's reliance on seaborne crude flows.

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The return to Dubai crude does not signal an end to price pressures. It instead shows that the government believes market conditions have normalised enough to restore the benchmark most closely aligned with the country's procurement structure. Brent remains a global reference point for oil trading, but Dubai better reflects Asian purchases of Middle Eastern grades, particularly for refiners whose contracts and pricing formulas are tied to that market.

For consumers, the immediate effect is likely to be limited if subsidies continue to offset wholesale cost movements. The bigger issue is whether the government can sustain the scheme without adding pressure to public finances. Japan's debt burden is already among the highest in the developed world, and any extension of broad-based fuel support risks delaying efforts to rebuild fiscal buffers.