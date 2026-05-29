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Swiss Psychiatric Ward Launches Probe After Knife Attack

Swiss Psychiatric Ward Launches Probe After Knife Attack


2026-05-29 04:08:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A psychiatric unit at the Swiss city of Winterthur has initiated an external investigation after a discharged patient stabbed three people at a train station. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss psychiatric ward launches probe after knife attack This content was published on May 29, 2026 - 08:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Winterthurer Psychiater hatten keinen Einblick in Strafakten Original Read more: Winterthurer Psychiater hatten keinen Einblick in Straf Русский ru Психиатрическая клиника Винтертура начала служебную проверку Read more: Психиатрическая клиника Винтертура начала служебную про

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The perpetrator was categorised in the clinic as“not a danger to himself or others” before being released on Wednesday, a day before he launched his attack.

The external administrative inquiry will examine the processes and responsibilities that led to the man's discharge, the Winterthur Integrated Psychiatric Ward (ipw) announced.

The ipw is shocked and deeply saddened by the events. The security director of the canton of Zurich, Mario Fehr, described the ipw's assessment as an“obvious misjudgement”.

The 31-year-old had voluntarily reported himself to the Winterthur municipal police on Monday. They admitted him to a psychiatric ward on the basis of a precautionary placement.

On Wednesday, however, a doctor categorised him as low risk, and he was allowed to leave the clinic. The following day, he stabbed three people at a train station.

More More Swiss train station stabbings declared 'terrorist attack'

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Read more: Swiss train station stabbings declared 'terrorist at

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