Why The Swiss Civilian Service Model Is An Exception
As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.
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On June 14, Switzerland will vote on tightening the conditions for access to civilian service. Although other countries have comparable systems, in most cases there are significant differences.
Civilian service is closely linked to the existence of conscription: it provides a non-military alternative for conscientious objectors; that is, for those fit enough for military service but unwilling to perform it due to their convictions.More More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection
This content was published on Apr 20, 2026 The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. The political left is against the reform. Voters will decide on June 14.Read more: Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious obje
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