One In Six Singles Haven't Dated Someone They Met Offline In Two Years

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) One in six singletons haven't been on a date with someone they first met in real life in the past two years.

With 83 per cent hoping to meet someone organically this summer, rather than through an online swipe, a poll of 1,000 adults not in a relationship found 60 per cent admit their confidence is holding them back from talking to someone new in person.

The top barriers to making a move IRL is the include fear of rejection (53 per cent).

In addition, 37 per cent have been discouraged after overthinking how they'll come across, while 33 per cent haven't made a move because they didn't know how to start a conversation.

To help break the ice, Mecca Bingo, which commissioned the research, has launched its 'Bingo Wingman Service', where specially trained team members help spark conversation, give players the confidence boosts and turn shared glances into real connections.

Dating coach Cici Coleman trained staff in wingman techniques, shaping how they support players in those in-between moments in the bingo hall - from reading body language to identifying who might need a helping hand and offering subtle conversation starters.

Cici said:“In a world where so much communication now happens behind a screen, it's no surprise that approaching someone in real life can feel more daunting than ever.

“That's why more singles are craving organic moments where they can meet naturally and feel genuine chemistry straight away.

“Shared activities like bingo help take the pressure off traditional dates by creating fun, relaxed moments people can bond over naturally.

“And for anyone needing an extra confidence boost, my newly trained Mecca Bingo Wingmen are now equipped with all the right tools to help break the ice and make those first interactions feel easier.”

The survey found after months of hibernation and stop-start weather, 74 per cent see the summer as the ideal season to find romance, while 83 per cent added it's the perfect time to expand their social circle.

But when it comes to calling in backup, just 18 per cent reckon their friends are actually good at helping them meet new people.

A third of these went on to claim their mates have actively made things more awkward.

Despite these hurdles, there's still an appetite for more spontaneous and 'old-school' encounters, as 52 per cent would rather meet someone organically in real life than rely on dating apps or social media.

Another 37 per cent are bored of traditional dates like drinks or dinner, with 35 per cent feeling they can resemble a job interview rather than a chance to connect.

As a result, 26 per cent of those polled via OnePoll now prefer activity-based dates – where the shared atmosphere makes it easier to strike up a conversation.

The 'Bingo Wingman Service' is available in select clubs every Thursday throughout June and anyone who uses the service can bag themselves a free plate of chicken wings to share on their date.

Sarah O'Neill, director of innovation at Mecca Bingo, added:“Our research shows that singletons are increasingly seeking out more experience-led ways to date.

"But with many lacking the confidence to put themselves out there, we wanted to offer a fun, subtle helping hand to give them the confidence to make that first move.

“Our clubs have always been social spaces at heart - places where people come together to enjoy good food, entertainment and shared moments.”