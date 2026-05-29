DENVER, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market enters a rational development phase, security assurance is becoming the key for trading platforms to win user trust. Recently, SKHTU Exchange announced an upgrade to its fund protection system, introducing third-party independent audits and insurance partnerships to institutionalize risk hedging capabilities. Industry experts point out that this move marks a shift in the platform security logic-from technical defense to a financial-grade governance framework.

SKHTU brand spokesperson Anna Kowalski explained:“The upgraded system covers user asset reserves, trading liquidity funds, and emergency mechanisms for extreme market conditions. The platform has partnered with multiple audit and insurance institutions, achieving public transparency of fund reserves and risk management through continuous disclosure combined with independent audits.”

The audit mechanism is regarded as a key safeguard in the SKHTU security system. The platform commissions independent agencies to regularly review fund reserves, asset ratios, and operational compliance, and publishes the results to the market. Unlike previous one-off disclosures, platform audits now become a dynamic supervision process, allowing users to track the platform stability and transparency over time.

The second layer of protection comes from insurance and risk reserve mechanisms. Cooperation with insurance institutions provides coverage for user funds and operational assets, including custody risk, cybersecurity, and system failures. In the event of extreme incidents, insurance funds automatically compensate users based on their holdings, while the platform internal risk reserve pool handles short-term compensation.

The new security framework reflects the SKHTU redefinition of its user trust system. As the platform expands its business to regions such as the Middle East and Asia, trading participants become increasingly diverse. SKHTU designs its security architecture with traditional financial governance in mind: using audits to ensure transparency, insurance to guarantee responsibility, and institutional mechanisms to replace slogans-making security part of the public credibility of the brand.

From a broader perspective, security is no longer just a technical issue, but part of governance logic and brand value. By introducing financial standards into the crypto ecosystem, SKHTU transforms security from a function into an institution, and turns trust from a promise into a verifiable fact.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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