India's Semiconductor Push: Odisha, Intel Sign Substrate Tech Mou

India's semiconductor manufacturing push received another boost after Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that the Government of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India.

Sharing the development on X, Vaishnaw said, "Congratulations to the Govt. of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS on signing an MoU to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India. This will further advance semiconductor ecosystem in India." The agreement is aimed at strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem as the country looks to expand domestic chip manufacturing capabilities and build a complete electronics supply chain. Substrate manufacturing is a key part of semiconductor production, as substrates help connect and support semiconductor chips used in electronic devices.

India's Semiconductor Mission Expands

The development comes weeks after the Union Cabinet approved two semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The approved projects include the country's first commercial Mini/Micro-LED display facility based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and a semiconductor packaging facility in Gujarat. Together, the two projects involve investments of around Rs 3,936 crore and are expected to create employment for 2,230 skilled professionals.

Future Roadmap and National Goals

The latest MoU also aligns with the Centre's larger semiconductor roadmap announced earlier this year. In March, Vaishnaw had said that four semiconductor plants are expected to be ready in India by 2026, while two more plants are planned for 2027. He had also stated that India's first fabrication unit in Dholera is likely to be operational by 2028.

The minister had then said the semiconductor programme is being backed by the development of machinery, chemicals, gases and testing infrastructure. "Our approach is design in India and make in India," he had said, while adding that India aims to become one of the top six semiconductor nations by 2032 and among the top three by 2047. (ANI)

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