Bitcoin Price Today Stays Pinned As Risk Assets Rally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 29, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 28 session Summary Bitcoin price today report: BTC closed essentially flat at 73,567 on Thursday May 28, up 0.07%, refusing to bounce even as US stocks hit records, oil fell and a tentative US-Iran cease-fire extension calmed the tape that broke it below 73,000 a day earlier. Ether reclaimed 2,000, gold and silver caught fresh bids, several altcoins ran hard. But bitcoin stayed pinned, and the story shifted to flows: CryptoQuant flagged a record long-term holder supply hiding a buyer drought, ETF demand has weakened, and the next catalyst is regulatory, not geopolitical. The Big Three 1.

Bitcoin closed at 73,567, up just 0.07% after Wednesday's 1.98% break below 73,000. The perpetual tape was firmer at 73,776 (+0.8%), but the spot close still sits below the 200-day line near 75,681 and the moving-average cluster that now caps the chart. 2.

The decoupling went the wrong way. With US stocks at records, oil cracking on a cease-fire extension and the Wednesday risk-off easing, the textbook would have been a bounce. Instead BTC sat still while ether, the metals and the altcoins rallied. Crypto's usual leader did not lead. 3.

The story is now flows. CryptoQuant says a record share of supply is held by long-term holders, reflecting a shortage of new buyers rather than conviction; spot ETFs leaked another billion-plus over the past week and prediction markets have turned bearish. The next catalyst is regulatory, with the CLARITY Act and Paxos's SEC clearing-agency approval live. Bitcoin 73,567 +0.07% Ether 2,018 +1.61% Gold 4,522 +2.84% ETF outflows >$1B Past week 02 The Altcoin Tape

Asset Price 24h Note BTC 73,777 +0.8% Pinned despite risk-on ETH 2,018.24 +1.61% Back above $2,000 SOL 82.36 +1.77% Modest bounce XRP 1.3172 +2.16% Reclaimed $1.30 XLM 0.2097 +24.33% Second-day surge HYPE 62.27 +8.13% ETF demand catalyst INJ 6.19 +11.68% Best of the larger caps NEAR 2.53 +6.15% Recovered Wed losses BCH 307.55 −5.96% Worst of the majors Gold (XAU) 4,522 +2.84% Sharp bounce on cease-fire

Source: Bitstamp, perpetual-futures tape, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant, TradingView. Snapshot: May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC. Perps are 24-hour figures. Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets

May 29, 2026 · 04:25

Bitcoin · benchmark 73,693+0.21% L 73,117day rangeH 73,754

-30.24% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 82% advancing

14 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,015 +0.36%

Solana 82.29 +0.37%

Gold 4,547 +1.05%

USD / BRL 5.04 +0.10%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 73,693 +0.21% -30.24% 73,537 73,754 73,117 31,494,416,384 ETH 2,015 +0.36% -23.47% 2,008 2,016 1,996 13,833,823,232 SOL 82.29 +0.37% -50.60% 81.99 82.33 81.35 3,017,862,912 XRP 1.32 +0.27% -41.31% 1.31 1.32 1.30 1,976,025,344 BNB 637.40 -0.01% -5.59% 637.49 638.47 633.66 1,182,083,072 ADA 0.24 +0.42% -67.37% 0.23 0.24 0.23 388,476,800 DOGE 0.10 +0.15% -53.65% 0.10 0.10 0.10 748,577,152 AVAX 8.96 +0.53% -59.73% 8.91 8.96 8.83 266,622,288 LINK 9.02 +0.32% -40.03% 8.99 9.03 8.91 326,776,320 DOT 1.22 +0.35% -71.97% 1.21 1.22 1.20 166,031,104 LTC 51.76 +0.33% -44.40% 51.59 51.86 51.32 247,361,152 BCH 308.12 +2.75% -24.65% 299.86 308.34 299.87 362,103,936 TRX 0.35 -0.71% +27.48% 0.35 0.35 0.35 1,161,076,608 XLM 0.21 +3.73% -24.30% 0.20 0.21 0.20 1,792,061,056 HBAR 0.09 +1.43% -48.66% 0.09 0.10 0.09 310,137,664 NEAR 2.55 +5.50% -6.89% 2.42 2.56 2.42 694,720,576 ATOM 2.06 -0.19% -55.39% 2.06 2.10 2.04 48,296,992 AAVE 81.80 +1.38% -67.28% 80.69 81.79 80.18 264,703,680

Largest moves today NEAR2.55+5.50% XLM0.21+3.73% BCH308.12+2.75% HBAR0.09+1.43% AAVE81.80+1.38% TRX0.35-0.71% AVAX8.96+0.53% ADA0.24+0.42%

The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.21%, with breadth positive - 14 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while TRX lagged.

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03 Why It Stalled External Trigger: the risk-on tape that bitcoin missed

Everything around bitcoin moved the right way. US equity indices closed at records, oil cracked on a US-Iran cease-fire extension, and gold, ether and the higher-beta altcoins all bounced. Bitcoin did not. A market that fell 2% on a war headline and sits still on the headline reversing is telling you the trigger was not really geopolitical. Thursday made the conviction gap visible by exception.

Local Driver: the buyer drought

CryptoQuant put a name on the price action. A record share of bitcoin supply is held by long-term holders, which looks like conviction but reflects the absence of new demand. Spot bitcoin ETFs leaked another billion dollars over the past week on top of the May exodus, prediction markets have turned bearish, and Calamos has launched downside-protected products for investors wanting BTC exposure without the price risk. The market needs a flow catalyst, not just a macro one.

§04 · Market Commentary

If bitcoin is dozing, the rest of the tape is wide awake. Ether reclaimed 2,000 dollars and Standard Chartered reiterated bullish ETH targets. Bit Digital added 20 million dollars of ether to overtake Coinbase as the fourth-largest corporate holder, and Bitwise launched HYPE ETFs that have drawn surging demand. Altcoins printed the day's real returns: XLM ran 24% on a second straight session, INJ added nearly 12%, NEAR recovered Wednesday's losses.

The regulatory tape was active. The SEC approved Paxos as a blockchain-native clearing agency, Trump pushed the CLARITY Act, and France set a June 30 MiCA deadline. The cautionary side: Sui suffered another outage, Sequans abandoned its bitcoin treasury after a 30% drawdown, and UniCredit warned European deposit insurance may struggle with stablecoin-reserve stress under MiCA. The institutional plumbing is still being built.

05 Technical Snapshot

Bitcoin / U.S. Dollar daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC

Bitcoin at 73,567 sits below the 200-day line near 75,681 and the MA cluster from 75,292 to 77,211 that now caps the chart. Reclaiming 75,292 is what the bulls need to argue Wednesday's break was a flush rather than the start of a trend. Momentum is curling: the MACD histogram has shrunk to -314, the line at -608 sits above signal -922 but all three below zero; the RSI fast at 35.99 has flattened off oversold.

Resistance: 75,292 (50-DMA cluster) · 75,681 (200-DMA) · 76,470–77,211 Support: 73,000 · 72,729 · spring congestion below Trigger: A close above 75,292 marks the recovery; trade below 72,729 opens the next leg lower. 06 Forward Look Now · The ETF flow tape A return to inflows would restart the buyer side; another outflow week keeps BTC pinned. Regulatory · CLARITY Act The crypto market-structure bill the Trump White House is pushing is the live US regulatory catalyst. June 30 · MiCA deadline France's AMF set the European compliance line; the deadline shapes which providers stay regulated. 07 Questions & Answers Why did bitcoin stay flat when the macro tape rallied? A buyer drought. CryptoQuant flags record long-term holder supply, weakening ETF demand and bearish prediction-market odds; the risk-off ended but new demand has not arrived. What did move on Thursday? Almost everything else. Ether reclaimed 2,000, gold and silver bounced 2.6 to 2.8%, XLM ran 24%, HYPE 8%, INJ nearly 12%, NEAR recovered Wednesday's losses. What is the next catalyst? Regulation and flows, not geopolitics. The CLARITY Act in Washington, Paxos's SEC clearing-agency approval, MiCA's June 30 deadline in Europe, and whether the spot ETF outflows reverse. Verdict

A market that falls on a war headline and refuses to rise when it reverses is telling you the war was not the real story. Bitcoin closed Thursday unchanged at 73,567 while US stocks set records, oil cracked, the metals bounced sharply, ether reclaimed 2,000 and altcoins ran hard. The buyer drought, ETF leakage and prediction-market turn name the problem: bitcoin needs a flow catalyst, not a macro one. With the CLARITY Act in motion in Washington and MiCA hardening in Europe, the next move likely starts with paperwork rather than Hormuz headlines.

Related: Wednesday's break · The buyer drought · The regulatory pivot.

When the headline reverses and the price stays still, the headline was never the real story.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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