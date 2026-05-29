Bitcoin Price Today Stays Pinned As Risk Assets Rally
|Asset
|Price
|24h
|Note
|BTC
|73,777
|+0.8%
|Pinned despite risk-on
|ETH
|2,018.24
|+1.61%
|Back above $2,000
|SOL
|82.36
|+1.77%
|Modest bounce
|XRP
|1.3172
|+2.16%
|Reclaimed $1.30
|XLM
|0.2097
|+24.33%
|Second-day surge
|HYPE
|62.27
|+8.13%
|ETF demand catalyst
|INJ
|6.19
|+11.68%
|Best of the larger caps
|NEAR
|2.53
|+6.15%
|Recovered Wed losses
|BCH
|307.55
|−5.96%
|Worst of the majors
|Gold (XAU)
|4,522
|+2.84%
|Sharp bounce on cease-fire
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market Board
Digital assets
May 29, 2026 · 04:25
+0.21% L 73,117day rangeH 73,754
-30.24% over 12 monthsMarket breadth · 17 names 82% advancing
14 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,015 +0.36%Solana 82.29 +0.37%
Gold 4,547 +1.05%USD / BRL 5.04 +0.10%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|73,693
|+0.21%
|-30.24%
|73,537
|73,754
|73,117
|31,494,416,384
|ETH
|2,015
|+0.36%
|-23.47%
|2,008
|2,016
|1,996
|13,833,823,232
|SOL
|82.29
|+0.37%
|-50.60%
|81.99
|82.33
|81.35
|3,017,862,912
|XRP
|1.32
|+0.27%
|-41.31%
|1.31
|1.32
|1.30
|1,976,025,344
|BNB
|637.40
|-0.01%
|-5.59%
|637.49
|638.47
|633.66
|1,182,083,072
|ADA
|0.24
|+0.42%
|-67.37%
|0.23
|0.24
|0.23
|388,476,800
|DOGE
|0.10
|+0.15%
|-53.65%
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|748,577,152
|AVAX
|8.96
|+0.53%
|-59.73%
|8.91
|8.96
|8.83
|266,622,288
|LINK
|9.02
|+0.32%
|-40.03%
|8.99
|9.03
|8.91
|326,776,320
|DOT
|1.22
|+0.35%
|-71.97%
|1.21
|1.22
|1.20
|166,031,104
|LTC
|51.76
|+0.33%
|-44.40%
|51.59
|51.86
|51.32
|247,361,152
|BCH
|308.12
|+2.75%
|-24.65%
|299.86
|308.34
|299.87
|362,103,936
|TRX
|0.35
|-0.71%
|+27.48%
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|1,161,076,608
|XLM
|0.21
|+3.73%
|-24.30%
|0.20
|0.21
|0.20
|1,792,061,056
|HBAR
|0.09
|+1.43%
|-48.66%
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|310,137,664
|NEAR
|2.55
|+5.50%
|-6.89%
|2.42
|2.56
|2.42
|694,720,576
|ATOM
|2.06
|-0.19%
|-55.39%
|2.06
|2.10
|2.04
|48,296,992
|AAVE
|81.80
|+1.38%
|-67.28%
|80.69
|81.79
|80.18
|264,703,680
2.55
+5.50% XLM
0.21
+3.73% BCH
308.12
+2.75% HBAR
0.09
+1.43% AAVE
81.80
+1.38% TRX
0.35
-0.71% AVAX
8.96
+0.53% ADA
0.24
+0.42%
The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.21%, with breadth positive - 14 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while TRX lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 29 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: The Whipsaw Is the Signal as Producers Rotate Back and Mexico Read → 03 Why It Stalled External Trigger: the risk-on tape that bitcoin missed
Everything around bitcoin moved the right way. US equity indices closed at records, oil cracked on a US-Iran cease-fire extension, and gold, ether and the higher-beta altcoins all bounced. Bitcoin did not. A market that fell 2% on a war headline and sits still on the headline reversing is telling you the trigger was not really geopolitical. Thursday made the conviction gap visible by exception.Local Driver: the buyer drought
CryptoQuant put a name on the price action. A record share of bitcoin supply is held by long-term holders, which looks like conviction but reflects the absence of new demand. Spot bitcoin ETFs leaked another billion dollars over the past week on top of the May exodus, prediction markets have turned bearish, and Calamos has launched downside-protected products for investors wanting BTC exposure without the price risk. The market needs a flow catalyst, not just a macro one.§04 · Market Commentary
If bitcoin is dozing, the rest of the tape is wide awake. Ether reclaimed 2,000 dollars and Standard Chartered reiterated bullish ETH targets. Bit Digital added 20 million dollars of ether to overtake Coinbase as the fourth-largest corporate holder, and Bitwise launched HYPE ETFs that have drawn surging demand. Altcoins printed the day's real returns: XLM ran 24% on a second straight session, INJ added nearly 12%, NEAR recovered Wednesday's losses.
The regulatory tape was active. The SEC approved Paxos as a blockchain-native clearing agency, Trump pushed the CLARITY Act, and France set a June 30 MiCA deadline. The cautionary side: Sui suffered another outage, Sequans abandoned its bitcoin treasury after a 30% drawdown, and UniCredit warned European deposit insurance may struggle with stablecoin-reserve stress under MiCA. The institutional plumbing is still being built.05 Technical Snapshot Bitcoin / U.S. Dollar daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC
Bitcoin at 73,567 sits below the 200-day line near 75,681 and the MA cluster from 75,292 to 77,211 that now caps the chart. Reclaiming 75,292 is what the bulls need to argue Wednesday's break was a flush rather than the start of a trend. Momentum is curling: the MACD histogram has shrunk to -314, the line at -608 sits above signal -922 but all three below zero; the RSI fast at 35.99 has flattened off oversold.Resistance: 75,292 (50-DMA cluster) · 75,681 (200-DMA) · 76,470–77,211 Support: 73,000 · 72,729 · spring congestion below Trigger: A close above 75,292 marks the recovery; trade below 72,729 opens the next leg lower. 06 Forward Look Now · The ETF flow tape A return to inflows would restart the buyer side; another outflow week keeps BTC pinned. Regulatory · CLARITY Act The crypto market-structure bill the Trump White House is pushing is the live US regulatory catalyst. June 30 · MiCA deadline France's AMF set the European compliance line; the deadline shapes which providers stay regulated. 07 Questions & Answers Why did bitcoin stay flat when the macro tape rallied? A buyer drought. CryptoQuant flags record long-term holder supply, weakening ETF demand and bearish prediction-market odds; the risk-off ended but new demand has not arrived. What did move on Thursday? Almost everything else. Ether reclaimed 2,000, gold and silver bounced 2.6 to 2.8%, XLM ran 24%, HYPE 8%, INJ nearly 12%, NEAR recovered Wednesday's losses. What is the next catalyst? Regulation and flows, not geopolitics. The CLARITY Act in Washington, Paxos's SEC clearing-agency approval, MiCA's June 30 deadline in Europe, and whether the spot ETF outflows reverse. Verdict
A market that falls on a war headline and refuses to rise when it reverses is telling you the war was not the real story. Bitcoin closed Thursday unchanged at 73,567 while US stocks set records, oil cracked, the metals bounced sharply, ether reclaimed 2,000 and altcoins ran hard. The buyer drought, ETF leakage and prediction-market turn name the problem: bitcoin needs a flow catalyst, not a macro one. With the CLARITY Act in motion in Washington and MiCA hardening in Europe, the next move likely starts with paperwork rather than Hormuz headlines.
Related: Wednesday's break · The buyer drought · The regulatory pivot.
When the headline reverses and the price stays still, the headline was never the real story.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Bitcoin Price Today Falls Below $73,000 on Iran Strikes Bitcoin Price Today Slides Toward $75,000 as Stocks Soar Bitcoin Price Today Stalls Near $76,800 in Wait-and-See
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