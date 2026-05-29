After Assembly Poll Defeat, Abhishek Banerjee To Restart Political Events From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) After making himself almost homebound since the results of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections were announced on May 4 and restricting himself to occasional issuing of social media statements, Trinamool Congress' general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, will resume his public political activities from Saturday onwards.

According to information shared by Trinamool Congress on Friday, Banerjee, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district, has two scheduled programmes, and both are related to meeting party activists who have reportedly become victims of post-poll violence after the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“Our general secretary will first go and meet our party worker from Sonarpur-Dakshin Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district, Sanju Karmakar, who became a victim of post-poll violence earlier this month. Next, he will meet another party worker, Biswajit Pattanayak, at Beleghata Assembly constituency in North Kolkata, who became a similar victim of post-poll violence this time,” said a Trinamool Congress leader.

Since the election results were announced on May 4, the situation has changed drastically for Abhishek Banerjee. On one hand, the state government had withdrawn the erstwhile high-profile security arrangements which he enjoyed during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime.

Instead, he is now provided security which he is entitled to as a Lok Sabha member.

At the same time, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued notices to 17 properties either owned or co-ownedby Banerjee. KMC has also sought the“elevation copies” of these properties to check whether any additions or alterations in the original structure of these properties were made without prior permission.

An FIR has also been registered against him for allegedly making highly instigating statements in a pre-election campaign rally. Although a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court last week granted him an interim protection against any coercive police action, including arrests in that FIR till July, restrictions were imposed on his foreign visits.