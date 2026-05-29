NIA Conducts Searches Across 4 States In Pak-Linked Terror Conspiracy

NIA Raids in Cross-Border Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted coordinated searches at 12 locations across four states in connection with a case involving a Pakistani operative and an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy, officials said.

The searches were carried out in Uttar Pradesh (five locations), Rajasthan (two), Bihar (two), and Maharashtra (three), targeting individuals suspected to be linked with the case.

According to officials, the case involves a Pakistani operative identified as Jasvir Chaudhary, who, along with his Indian associates, allegedly procured a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) through drone drops across the Indo-Pakistan border. Officials further said that the accused were planning to carry out blasts at multiple locations, including Punjab, Delhi and other parts of the country, with the intent to cause large-scale loss of life and property. Further details are awaited.

Chargesheet Filed in Sirsa Grenade Attack Case

In another incident, NIA on Tuesday said it has filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with the November 2025 grenade attack on the Sirsa women police station in Haryana. The accused include Pakistani handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, along with several Indian operatives. They have been charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Explosive Substances Act, the agency said.

According to the NIA, the attack was part of a conspiracy by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to target police establishments in India and spread terror.

Investigations revealed that the accused were radicalised and recruited through social media and encrypted platforms, with Dheeraj identified as the main India-based operative coordinating the module.

The agency said the group selected the Sirsa women's police station after reconnaissance and procured a grenade from Punjab. The November 25, 2025, attack was also recorded on a mobile phone for circulation, it added.

NIA further said the accused remained in contact with their handlers after the incident, and investigations are ongoing to trace absconding members and uncover wider linkages. (ANI)

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