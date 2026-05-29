Bangladesh PM Thanks Modi For Eid Greetings, Hopes To Improve Ties

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the occasion of Eid. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh expressed this gratitude in a post on his verified Facebook page.

"May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill", Rahman added.

PM Modi's Greetings on Eid

Earlier, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a major religious festival for Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message of greetings to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and to the people of Bangladesh. In a message sent to Tarique Rahman, PM Modi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

In the message, PM Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of the people and the Government of India to the "brotherly people" of Bangladesh. PM Modi said, the festival is an integral part of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm by millions of Muslims across the country.