Mexico's Stock Market Reverses Sharply Back Below 70,000

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 29, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 28 session Summary Mexico stock market report: the IPC fell 1.65% to 68,866.28 on Thursday May 28, a sharp reversal that erased Wednesday's 824-point breakout and pushed the index back below 70,000. The candle was textbook fade: opened at the 70,103 high, never traded higher, closed near the 68,714 low. Iran's retaliation against a US air base firmed the dollar and dragged Mexico back into the moving-average band it had just escaped. The structural case is intact; the technical case is not. The Big Three 1.

The IPC closed at 68,866.28, down 1.65% in a 68,714 to 70,103 range that opened at the high. The session more than erased Wednesday's breakout and dropped the index back inside the 68,768 to 69,032 cluster, flipping support back to resistance. 2.

The trigger was external. Iran retaliated overnight against a US air base near Bandar Abbas, the global dollar found bid, and the cease-fire question that had been priced out reopened. Mexico, the regional outperformer earlier in the week, got the sharper reversal because it had built the bigger gains. 3.

The structural case has not changed. Banxico is still done at 6.50%, the EU pact still hedges the July USMCA review, nearshoring flows, the June 11 World Cup arrives. Thursday was a technical event, not a thesis break, but it pushes the test back to where it stood before Tuesday. IPC 68,866 −1.65% Banxico rate 6.50% Done easing Reversal −1,155 Erases Wed gain 200-DMA 65,176 Well below 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read IPC close 68,866.28 −1.65% Back below 70,000 Intraday range 68,714–70,103 −1,155 Open=high, close near low MA cluster 68,768–69,032 Re-entered Flipped back to resistance RSI (fast/slow) 49.92 / 51.08 Lost midline Down from 57.84 MACD (hist/line/signal) +7.79 / 69.64 / 61.85 Histogram cooling Cross at risk Banxico rate 6.50% Anchor unchanged Cushion over the Fed intact

Source: BMV, Banco de México, Investing, TradingView. Snapshot: May 29, 2026 05:57 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico - Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City

May 29, 2026 · 04:08

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,866-1.65% +17.25% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 0% advancing

0 ▲ advancing15 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.32 +0.02%

Brent crude 91.51 -2.35%

Gold 4,553 +1.18%

Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.17% GMEXICO

Other -0.69% AMX ADR

Materials -1.35% CEMEX

Telecom -1.49% TELEVISA, AMX

Industrials -1.76% GAP, ASUR, OMA

Consumer Staples -2.04% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Financials -2.32% GFNORTE

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%



S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,866 -1.65% +17.25% 70,021 - - - USD/MXN 17.32 +0.02% -10.64% 17.32 17.33 17.29 - WALMEX 52.60 -3.63% -20.15% 54.58 54.64 52.31 21,477,497 GMEXICO 215.25 -0.17% +100.59% 215.62 217.00 209.10 3,992,175 FEMSA 209.22 -1.77% +1.43% 213.00 214.06 207.51 2,076,762 CEMEX 22.63 -1.35% +64.92% 22.94 23.05 22.52 9,938,403 GFNORTE 185.10 -2.32% +4.94% 189.50 189.58 184.72 3,479,524 BIMBO 58.87 -0.83% +6.75% 59.36 60.13 58.40 1,672,176 TELEVISA 9.70 -1.82% +24.23% 9.88 10.00 9.65 4,003,713 AMX 22.35 -1.15% +33.10% 22.61 22.76 22.31 26,471,973 GAP 411.98 -2.75% -6.37% 423.65 427.97 408.30 919,310 ASUR 300.63 -1.62% -5.46% 305.59 306.32 299.08 72,368 OMA 218.65 -0.90% -6.83% 220.63 224.93 217.23 1,193,215 KOF 185.60 -2.51% -0.63% 190.37 192.00 185.26 732,076 GRUMA 292.80 -1.38% -20.24% 296.90 300.00 292.68 314,086 KIMBER 38.26 -2.10% +11.84% 39.08 39.27 38.12 1,822,444 AMX ADR 25.79 -0.69% +48.82% 25.97 26.22 25.63 1,606,082

Largest moves today WALMEX52.60-3.63% GAP411.98-2.75% KOF185.60-2.51% GFNORTE185.10-2.32% KIMBER38.26-2.10% TELEVISA9.70-1.82% FEMSA209.22-1.77% IPC MEX68,866-1.65%

The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 1.65%, with breadth negative - 0 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Financials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 29 May 2026 Global Economy Briefing - May 29, 2026

Read →

03 Why It Fell External Trigger: Iran retaliates, dollar firms

The reversal was driven from outside. Iran struck a US air base in response to American action near Bandar Abbas, oil rebounded, the global dollar firmed, and the regional tape turned defensive. Mexico got the sharpest reversal because it had built the biggest gains.

Local Driver: a textbook breakout failure

The candle did the technical damage. The IPC opened at 70,103, never traded higher, and fell more than 1,150 points to close near the low at 68,866, a bearish engulfing that erased Wednesday's breakout. The textbook fade after a two-day surge: buyers absent on the open, sellers in control, the close back inside the 68,768 to 69,032 cluster flipping support to resistance. The Banxico-anchor narrative is unchanged; the technical confirmation traders thought they had is what got revoked.

§04 · Market Commentary

The damage is technical, not fundamental. Banxico done at 6.50% with the 3.5-point cushion over the Fed still supports the peso; the EU MGA pact still hedges the July review; nearshoring is not unwinding on one risk-off day. What the session did was knock the IPC back into the congestion zone it had spent weeks circling, which means the breakout has to be reproved rather than treated as established.

The momentum picture is the swing factor. The MACD lines are still in a bullish cross, but the histogram has shrunk to a thin +7.79 and a single more red session would flip them. The RSI has dropped from 57.84 Wednesday to 49.92 today, losing the midline. Neither indicator is broken outright, and both can recover if the Iran tape calms. But the burden of proof has flipped: bulls now need to reclaim 70,000 rather than bears having to defend it.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:57 UTC

The IPC at 68,866 sits inside the moving-average cluster from 68,768 to 69,032, flipped back from support to resistance after two sessions above it. The 70,000 line is what the bulls need to reclaim to call the reversal a flush; below, the 50-day near 67,501 and 200-day near 65,176 sit far enough away that the longer trend is intact. The MACD cross is hanging on with a thin +7.79 histogram, the RSI at 49.92 has lost the midline. Conditional, not broken.

Resistance: 69,032 · 70,000 · 73,000–73,500 (year-end target) Support: 68,768 · 68,438 · 67,501 (50-DMA) · 65,176 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A close below 67,501 would call the May rally itself into question. 06 Forward Look Now · The Iran headlines A de-escalation eases the dollar bid and lets Mexico retest 70,000; more strikes keep the index pinned. Key level · 70,000 reclaim Getting back above is the first proof Thursday was a flush; failing to do so widens the consolidation. July 1 · USMCA review The hard binary; the EU pact is the hedge but the bilateral tone remains the swing factor. June 11 · World Cup The tournament demand cycle is the next visible domestic tailwind for the consumer names. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC reverse so sharply? Iran retaliated against a US air base and the global dollar firmed. Mexico, the week's outperformer, had the most to give back, and the fade after a two-day breakout did the rest. Is the structural case still intact? Yes. Banxico done at 6.50%, the EU MGA pact, nearshoring and the June 11 World Cup have not changed. Thursday was a technical event, not a thesis break, but the breakout has to be reproved. What is the level to watch? 70,000. A reclaim brands the reversal a flush and reopens the path to the 73,000 to 73,500 target; failing to reclaim widens the consolidation. Verdict

Mexico got the sharpest reversal of the week because it had built the cleanest breakout. A 1.65% fade opened at the high, never traded higher, and closed near the low, erasing Wednesday's 824-point gain and putting the IPC back inside the cluster it had escaped Tuesday. The trigger was Iran's retaliation and a firmer dollar. The structural case has not moved, but the technical confirmation from Wednesday broke, and the bulls now have to reclaim 70,000 rather than the bears having to defend it. The thesis is intact; the breakout is back on probation.

Related: Wednesday's breakout · The Banxico anchor · The EU pact.

The sharpest reversals find the markets that built the biggest gains, not the weakest stories.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

Read More from The Rio Times

Argentina's Stock Market Extends Rally as YPF Tops $50 Colombia's Stock Market Eases Before Sunday's Election Where the Dollar Is Headed in Latin America