Mexico's Stock Market Reverses Sharply Back Below 70,000
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|IPC close
|68,866.28
|−1.65%
|Back below 70,000
|Intraday range
|68,714–70,103
|−1,155
|Open=high, close near low
|MA cluster
|68,768–69,032
|Re-entered
|Flipped back to resistance
|RSI (fast/slow)
|49.92 / 51.08
|Lost midline
|Down from 57.84
|MACD (hist/line/signal)
|+7.79 / 69.64 / 61.85
|Histogram cooling
|Cross at risk
|Banxico rate
|6.50%
|Anchor unchanged
|Cushion over the Fed intact
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market Board
BMV · Mexico City
May 29, 2026 · 04:08
-1.65% +17.25% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names 0% advancing0 ▲ advancing15 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.32 +0.02%Brent crude 91.51 -2.35%
Gold 4,553 +1.18%
Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.17% GMEXICOOther -0.69% AMX ADR
Materials -1.35% CEMEXTelecom -1.49% TELEVISA, AMX
Industrials -1.76% GAP, ASUR, OMAConsumer Staples -2.04% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF
Financials -2.32% GFNORTE
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
175,063
-0.39%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,866
-1.65%
S&P IPSAChile
10,897
+0.55%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,089,497
+0.57%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,182.57
-0.56%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|68,866
|-1.65%
|+17.25%
|70,021
|-
|-
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.32
|+0.02%
|-10.64%
|17.32
|17.33
|17.29
|-
|WALMEX
|52.60
|-3.63%
|-20.15%
|54.58
|54.64
|52.31
|21,477,497
|GMEXICO
|215.25
|-0.17%
|+100.59%
|215.62
|217.00
|209.10
|3,992,175
|FEMSA
|209.22
|-1.77%
|+1.43%
|213.00
|214.06
|207.51
|2,076,762
|CEMEX
|22.63
|-1.35%
|+64.92%
|22.94
|23.05
|22.52
|9,938,403
|GFNORTE
|185.10
|-2.32%
|+4.94%
|189.50
|189.58
|184.72
|3,479,524
|BIMBO
|58.87
|-0.83%
|+6.75%
|59.36
|60.13
|58.40
|1,672,176
|TELEVISA
|9.70
|-1.82%
|+24.23%
|9.88
|10.00
|9.65
|4,003,713
|AMX
|22.35
|-1.15%
|+33.10%
|22.61
|22.76
|22.31
|26,471,973
|GAP
|411.98
|-2.75%
|-6.37%
|423.65
|427.97
|408.30
|919,310
|ASUR
|300.63
|-1.62%
|-5.46%
|305.59
|306.32
|299.08
|72,368
|OMA
|218.65
|-0.90%
|-6.83%
|220.63
|224.93
|217.23
|1,193,215
|KOF
|185.60
|-2.51%
|-0.63%
|190.37
|192.00
|185.26
|732,076
|GRUMA
|292.80
|-1.38%
|-20.24%
|296.90
|300.00
|292.68
|314,086
|KIMBER
|38.26
|-2.10%
|+11.84%
|39.08
|39.27
|38.12
|1,822,444
|AMX ADR
|25.79
|-0.69%
|+48.82%
|25.97
|26.22
|25.63
|1,606,082
52.60
-3.63% GAP
411.98
-2.75% KOF
185.60
-2.51% GFNORTE
185.10
-2.32% KIMBER
38.26
-2.10% TELEVISA
9.70
-1.82% FEMSA
209.22
-1.77% IPC MEX
68,866
-1.65%
The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 1.65%, with breadth negative - 0 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Financials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 29 May 2026 Global Economy Briefing - May 29, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Fell External Trigger: Iran retaliates, dollar firms
The reversal was driven from outside. Iran struck a US air base in response to American action near Bandar Abbas, oil rebounded, the global dollar firmed, and the regional tape turned defensive. Mexico got the sharpest reversal because it had built the biggest gains.Local Driver: a textbook breakout failure
The candle did the technical damage. The IPC opened at 70,103, never traded higher, and fell more than 1,150 points to close near the low at 68,866, a bearish engulfing that erased Wednesday's breakout. The textbook fade after a two-day surge: buyers absent on the open, sellers in control, the close back inside the 68,768 to 69,032 cluster flipping support to resistance. The Banxico-anchor narrative is unchanged; the technical confirmation traders thought they had is what got revoked.§04 · Market Commentary
The damage is technical, not fundamental. Banxico done at 6.50% with the 3.5-point cushion over the Fed still supports the peso; the EU MGA pact still hedges the July review; nearshoring is not unwinding on one risk-off day. What the session did was knock the IPC back into the congestion zone it had spent weeks circling, which means the breakout has to be reproved rather than treated as established.
The momentum picture is the swing factor. The MACD lines are still in a bullish cross, but the histogram has shrunk to a thin +7.79 and a single more red session would flip them. The RSI has dropped from 57.84 Wednesday to 49.92 today, losing the midline. Neither indicator is broken outright, and both can recover if the Iran tape calms. But the burden of proof has flipped: bulls now need to reclaim 70,000 rather than bears having to defend it.05 Technical Snapshot S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:57 UTC
The IPC at 68,866 sits inside the moving-average cluster from 68,768 to 69,032, flipped back from support to resistance after two sessions above it. The 70,000 line is what the bulls need to reclaim to call the reversal a flush; below, the 50-day near 67,501 and 200-day near 65,176 sit far enough away that the longer trend is intact. The MACD cross is hanging on with a thin +7.79 histogram, the RSI at 49.92 has lost the midline. Conditional, not broken.Resistance: 69,032 · 70,000 · 73,000–73,500 (year-end target) Support: 68,768 · 68,438 · 67,501 (50-DMA) · 65,176 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A close below 67,501 would call the May rally itself into question. 06 Forward Look Now · The Iran headlines A de-escalation eases the dollar bid and lets Mexico retest 70,000; more strikes keep the index pinned. Key level · 70,000 reclaim Getting back above is the first proof Thursday was a flush; failing to do so widens the consolidation. July 1 · USMCA review The hard binary; the EU pact is the hedge but the bilateral tone remains the swing factor. June 11 · World Cup The tournament demand cycle is the next visible domestic tailwind for the consumer names. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the IPC reverse so sharply? Iran retaliated against a US air base and the global dollar firmed. Mexico, the week's outperformer, had the most to give back, and the fade after a two-day breakout did the rest. Is the structural case still intact? Yes. Banxico done at 6.50%, the EU MGA pact, nearshoring and the June 11 World Cup have not changed. Thursday was a technical event, not a thesis break, but the breakout has to be reproved. What is the level to watch? 70,000. A reclaim brands the reversal a flush and reopens the path to the 73,000 to 73,500 target; failing to reclaim widens the consolidation. Verdict
Mexico got the sharpest reversal of the week because it had built the cleanest breakout. A 1.65% fade opened at the high, never traded higher, and closed near the low, erasing Wednesday's 824-point gain and putting the IPC back inside the cluster it had escaped Tuesday. The trigger was Iran's retaliation and a firmer dollar. The structural case has not moved, but the technical confirmation from Wednesday broke, and the bulls now have to reclaim 70,000 rather than the bears having to defend it. The thesis is intact; the breakout is back on probation.
Related: Wednesday's breakout · The Banxico anchor · The EU pact.
The sharpest reversals find the markets that built the biggest gains, not the weakest stories.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Argentina's Stock Market Extends Rally as YPF Tops $50 Colombia's Stock Market Eases Before Sunday's Election Where the Dollar Is Headed in Latin America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment